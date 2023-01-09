ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Racing's resolutions for 2023: Get NASCAR's Next Gen sorted out and Hamilton back on top of the podium

By Ryan McGee
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H2rG_0k8W9DLB00

We're now more than a week into 2023, that time of year when we all have to face the hard truth about those New Year's resolutions we were all so staunchly dedicated to not so long ago. The gym is already a lot less crowded than it was on Jan. 2, our swear jars already have cash in them and our liquor cabinets are already emptier.

For those who have yet to really get their new year going, though -- say, our friends in the mainstream motorsports world -- there is still plenty of time to identify a need and dedicate themselves to ensuring that need is met. Or, at the very least, an attempt to ensure that need is met, as opposed to that new stationary bike that's still in the box and shaming me from the other side of the family room.

We've even gone ahead and identified one big new season's resolution for each of those racing series in 2023. Why? Because that's always our resolution: helping people whether they want it or not.

NASCAR : Get those Next Gen safety concerns sorted out

It is difficult to recall a NASCAR Cup Series season that began with as much enthusiasm as 2022 and impossible to think of a year that managed to keep that momentum going all the way into autumn. The catalyst for those good vibes and that historically great competition was the long-awaited Next Gen race car.

The one-size-fits-all machines looked unbreakable. Literally. Unfortunately, it proved a little too tough, as the same rigidness that made it so versatile and indestructible surfaced as the cause of season-derailing injuries to some of the sport's biggest names and drawing criticism for causing everything from concussions to fire hazards . It also caused a rift between NASCAR and its drivers, exposing communication issues that sanctioning body now admits caught them entirely off guard.

The result has been a series of regular meetings with NASCAR executives and the racers. Those discussions spurred an aggressive offseason of R&D work, redesigning the rear clip and bumper to shift the transfer of crash-related violent energy away from the cockpit. Those safety talks have also covered better seats and those fires that seemed to be fueled by large pockets of air within the car.

"When we get to the LA Coliseum (for the Feb. 5 Busch Light Clash) we're in a much better spot," NASCAR president Steve Phelps explained in mid-December. "But it goes past the car itself. The communication that has to these changes, fixing those lines of communication, in the long run I think that could prove to be the most valuable aspect of this experience. We just need to keep that going."

Formula One : Get Hamilton back atop a podium

As I write this, a copy of the January 2023 issue of GQ is on my desk (because I'm stylish like that) and the always-intense eyes of Max Verstappen are staring at me from the cover as if to say, "Lewis? Really?" Make no mistake, this is the Verstappen era of F1. No one disputes that. Just as no one dares argue that he hasn't already made a case as one of the all-time greatest Grand Prix drivers.

There is only one greatest all-time driver, though, and his name is (sorry, Max) Lewis Hamilton . No matter which F1 team or racer is your favorite, we all have to admit that something was missing from the energy of the 2022 season, and that was the fact that Hamilton was never able to fully engage in the title fight, held winless for the first time since his incomparable career began way back in 2007.

Amid ceaseless chatter about his retirement (he says he has a few more years left), how amazing would the soap opera that is the paddock become if the 38-year-old won a race early and kick-started some buzz about another run at that elusive eighth title, especially if he once again battled with Max to earn it?

IndyCar: Finally get that Indy 500 legacy winner

Father Time remains undefeated, and we are reminded of that fact every spring as the checkered flag is waved over another Month of May and Marco Andretti and Graham Rahal have still not won the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Last year the grandson of Mario and son of Michael finished 22nd to reach 0-for-17 at the place that made his family famous. Meanwhile, the son of Bobby finished 14th to hit 0-for-15.

Andretti is 35. Rahal is 34. A lot of legends, from Foyt and Johncock to Rutherford and Unser Sr., have won this race in their 40s. The IndyCar paddock gets younger each season, and more often than not, we have surprise winners kissing the bricks. Why not a surprise that will send the grandstand into a total meltdown of joy? Not to mention ease the pain for a couple of really good guys who love Indy like few ever will.

NHRA: Write up those wonderful women!

While every other racing series fights and scraps and often has to come up with a list of excuses why there are practically no women behind the wheel at their highest levels, the NHRA had not one but two women among their four 2022 national champions. Erica Enders won her fifth Pro Stock title while Brittany Force won her second Top Fuel championship, while also making the fastest run in Top Fuel history at a mind-bending 338.48 mph.

They are only the tip of the iceberg in a Nitro Alley that has long been big on success by racers from all walks of life while other racing paddocks have had settle for lip service when it comes to diversity. It is to the NHRA's credit that they have created an environment where, internally, it's no longer newsworthy that accomplishments are made by those of different races and genders, but it would behoove them to realize that's a much bigger deal out here than it is in there, and they should be shouting it into the world with a megaphone.

SRX: Own the summer

In case you missed it while you were busy holiday shopping and throwing down on turkey legs, Tony Stewart's grassroots short track stock car fistfight known as the Superstar Racing Experience will return for its third season this summer, and will do so right here on the Worldwide Leader in Sports . Thanks to an all-star roster hailing from every American series and era you can think of (Marco Andretti! Scott Bloomquist! Helio Castroneves ! Bill Elliott?!), the six-race July-August schedule has captured the imagination of the hardcore racing world.

Now, with a new platform that is already drawing throwbacks to the old ESPN2 "Thursday Night Thunder" shows that first introduced the world to the likes of Stewart and Jeff Gordon, SRX has a chance to do what many have long asked of NASCAR, IndyCar and other American racing series. Why not stop trying to fight football every fall and own the midweek summer nights?

Sports cars: Continue to simplify

The world of sports car racing has long been a confusing alphabet soup of sanctioning bodies, divisions, rulebooks and prestigious events that seemed designed to keep the biggest names and coolest cars divided up and scattered across the globe. But at last spring's 12 Hour of Sebring, we caught a glimpse of what the future of sports cars could look like, and it was glorious.

The stateside cars of IMSA shared the weekend in south central Florida with the FIA World Endurance Championship, and both garages seemed genuinely excited about a 2023 convergence of rules that could finally allow the top machines from IMSA and WEC to compete head to head. A lot of cooperation has to happen across both series and between manufacturers, but as Jim France, chairman of IMSA and CEO of NASCAR has stated, the opportunity is now there. It wasn't before.

"The proof will be when we have a car that wins Daytona and wins Le Mans in the same year," France said when the new IMSA prototype was announced in 2021. "That's what I'm looking forward to."

Us, too, Mr. France.

Everyone else: Go fast, be safe, stay awesome

And when we say "everyone else," we don't just mean racing series other than the ones listed above. We mean everyone else and all the time, not just New Year's.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement

NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
DARLINGTON, SC
thecomeback.com

Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career

Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
thecomeback.com

Jimmie Johnson makes a major announcement

Jimmie Johnson was on The Today Show to make a major announcement. The seven-time NASCAR champ revealed on Wednesday that Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranding as “Legacy Motor Club” and Johnson’s car number will be #84 (48 flipped) when he races a partial Cup schedule in 2023.
racer.com

2022 Race Industry Week Interview: Kelley Earnhardt Miller of JR Motorsports

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner / Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Daughter of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today. She is the backbone of JR Motorsports, as she oversees the company’s race team, management team, and business ventures for her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.
Outsider.com

16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Sportscasting

Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way

Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today

We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
MADISON, IL
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned

Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on Kevin Harvick's racing career, including a bold prediction of what fans should expect in 2023 and why the competition should be concerned. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Outsider.com

Jimmie Johnson Brings Major Changes in Return To NASCAR

After joining the ownership group of PettyGMS, Jimmie Johnson is switching things up and announcing a return to the NASCAR Cup Series. Johnson, a seven-time Cup champion, teamed up with Richard Petty as the faces of the organization. No longer is it PettyGMS. LEGACY Motor Club has been born. The...
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Team RFK Racing Signs With New Primary Sponsor

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK), a NASCAR Ford team that currently fields two Mustang race cars at the Cup Series level, recently announced that it has acquired a new primary sponsor for several racing events in the 2023 season and beyond. Both of the Mustangs fielded by RFK will now...
MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy