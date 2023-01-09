Read full article on original website
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer: Showtime’s Dark, Culty Survivalist Series Returns On March 24, Elijah Wood & Lauren Ambrose Join Cast
Few TV shows are as buzzy as Showtime‘s “Yellowjackets.” It’s the second-most streamed series in the network’s history after “Dexter: New Blood,” and its positive reception with critics speaks for itself. Look no further than its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as proof. Not too shabby for a show with quite the niche: a dark, culty, and survivalist teen drama that alternates between two separate timelines.
‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Trailer: Netflix’s Animated Family Space Adventure Series Premieres On February 9
Netflix Animation had a strong slate of projects last year, including “The Sea Beast,” the criminally underseen “Wendell & Wild,” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” So what animated projects hit the streamer this year? One of the first is “My Dad The Bounty Hunter,” a family adventure that spans the galaxy.
‘Sharper’ Trailer: A24 & Apple TV+’s NYC Neo-Noir With Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan Premieres On February 17
British TV director Benjamin Caron made quite a splash last year with the three episodes he directed of Tony Gilroy‘s “Star Wars” series “Andor.” Now Caron makes his feature directing debut with “Sharper,” an NYC-set neo-noir he schemed up with his long-time producing partner and sister, Jodie Caron.
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Star In A New Netflix RomCom
Can one week change your mind? Two friends discover what they want in life may be very different in Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine.” The romantic comedy goes beyond the usual concepts around love — expanding its reach to parental bonds and friendships. Reese Witherspoon stars and produces the project; the actress sees this film as something special for single moms.” ‘Your Place Or Mine’ is kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere. Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope, and there’s joy, and love can still be found,” she wrote.
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Set To Star In Will Glucks’ R-Rated Rom-Com For Sony
After two “Peter Rabbit” movies, Will Gluck looks to get back to his rom-com roots. And he has two of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars to lead his next project. Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are on board for Gluck’s new feature, an R-rated comedy much like his 2011 film, “Friends With Benefits.”
‘History Of The World, Part II’ Trailer: Mel Brooks’ Comedy Sequel All-Star Cast Features Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Taika Waititi & Many More
What makes history funny? Mel Brooks cracked the code 40 years ago with his classic comedy “History of the World, Part I.” The film takes viewers through various periods ranging from pre-historic to The French Revolution — each one producing hilarious results. A sequel was always part of the joke, even cemented by a fake trailer that teased its upcoming segments. Somehow the punchline is paying off with a surprising addition. Hulu is offering a history lesson of its own with the series “History of the World, Part II.”
‘Baby Ruby’ Trailer: Noémie Merlant & Kit Harington Are Terrified Parents In Bess Wohl’s New Thriller
Becoming a parent is one of the biggest life-changing events anyone can experience. Of course, it’s joyous and exciting, but it’s also deeply frightening. Maybe not as frightening as in “Baby Ruby,” but yeah, it’s scary. As seen in the trailer for “Baby Ruby,” the...
‘Servant’ Review: Creepy Apple TV+ Show Hurtles Toward A Surreal Final Act
It’s almost hard to believe that Apple TV+ is old enough already to have a show about to reach its conclusion after four seasons, but that’s where we are with the underrated “Servant,” a twisted little gem that was created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan (who has also directed a few episodes). One of the streaming giant’s first series way back in November 2019, “Servant” initially felt like something of a psychological mystery about a grieving mother given an impossible second chance, but it has descended into deeper levels of surreal chaos with each season. The first three episodes of the final season show no signs of turning back in that department. A show with some of the strongest visual language of any streaming series, “Servant” has admittedly lost its narrative threads more than once, but that sense of unpredictability should make the final stretch of this marathon wicked fun. Given the crazy places that “Servant” has gone over three seasons, it could land anywhere in its final chapter, and fans would probably find a way to believe it.
FX Head John Landgraf Confirms Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Series Is In “Active Preproduction,” Will Start Shooting This Year
Good news for fans of the “Alien” franchise who want to see more xenomorphs soon: Deadline reports that Noah Hawley‘s FX prequel series “Alien” will begin shooting this year. FX head John Landgraf talked about the upcoming series at TCA earlier today, saying that Hawley...
Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 3’ Is “Already In The Works” But It Might Take A Little While
Last night was a big night for Marvel Studios. Angela Bassett became the first actor in a Marvel film to take home a trophy at the Golden Globes. This is due to her outstanding performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” So, even before she won her award, there was plenty of discussion of the “Black Panther” franchise on the red carpet, and star Letitia Wright was there to confirm that more is on the horizon.
Francis Ford Coppola Downplays Dire Report Of ‘Megalopolis’ Production Problems: “I Am On Schedule & On Budget”
When filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola moved forward with his ambitious self-financed feature film, “Megalopolis,” there were some people who were skeptical that the director could manage such a large project without the help of a major studio paying the bills and navigating such a large cast/crew in the modern era. Yesterday, there had been word from The Hollywood Reporter that the pic, currently shooting in Atlanta, might be in serious trouble by citing the exodus of crew members and a ballooning budget.
‘Back To Black’ First Look: Check Out Marisa Abela As Amy Winehouse As Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Biopic Start Shooting Next Week
Well, it’s official: “Industry” star Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson‘s upcoming biopic “Back To Black.” The long-gestating project finally enters production on January 16 in London. The film traces Winehouse’s rise to fame in London in the early ’00s, when she and Taylor-Johnson first met and became friends in Camden’s High Street scene.
‘Mad Cats’ Trailer: Director Reiki Tsuno Says “No More Depressing Films” & Tries To Supercharge Japanese Cinema [Slamdance Exclusive]
The year is 1995, and you’ve submitted your film to the Sundance Film Festival, and they’ve said no. What do you do? Are you disappointed? Yes. Do you feel lost or defeated? Maybe. Do you give up? No. That is the origin story of the Slamdance Film Festival, which happens every year in Park City, Utah, at the same time as the Sundance Film Festival. Unwilling to take “no” for an answer, Dan Mirvish, Jon Fitzgerald, Shane Kuhn, Peter Baxter, and Paul Rachman created the Slamdance Festival to give independent filmmakers a voice.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer: Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie & Abby Ryder Fortson Star In Judy Blume’s Classic Coming-Of-Age Adaptation
How can an 11-year-old overcome the scary and uncertain time that is adolescence? Judy Blume’s 1970 novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” explores topics that generations of young women have faced. After decades in print, the beloved classic is getting the big-screen treatment. The film follows Margaret as she navigates a major family move, makes new friends, questions religion, and awaits her first period.
Berlin 2023: ‘She Came To Me’ Starring Peter Dinklage & Anne Hathaway To Open This Year’s Festival
Can you believe we aren’t even two weeks into the new year and we’re already talking about the upcoming film festivals? Sundance is just around the corner, we have SXSW creeping up in a couple of months, and then sandwiched in between, there’s Berlin. And in terms of the latter, we now know the film that is going to open the prestigious event.
James Cameron Is Excited By People Going To The Theater To See ‘Avatar 2’: “Enough With The Streaming Already!”
“Avatar: The Way of Water” has only been out in theaters less than a full month, and the film has already earned well over $1.73 billion worldwide. It’s an astonishing number and a total that will likely well exceed $2 billion in just a matter of a couple of weeks. Needless to say, James Cameron has to be celebrating his latest success, and at last night’s Golden Globes, he got the chance to do just that, while also taking a quick jab at streaming services.
The SAG Awards Will Move To Netflix Beginning In 2024
Nowadays, it appears the world of awards shows is in flux. The Golden Globes happened this year after controversy forced them away in 2022. There are concerns about declining viewership with the Oscars each year, as the Academy attempts to revive things with new ideas that aren’t always well-received. And now, one of the biggest changes is the new home of the SAG Awards, leaving the confines of cable TV (where it was on TBS and TNT) and is now heading to streaming on Netflix. Well, after a quick stop on YouTube.
‘Somebody I Used To Know’: Alison Brie Stars In New Romantic Comedy Directed By Dave Franco
What causes you to change your heart or mind? A TV producer finds herself confronting those aspects in the upcoming film “Somebody I Used To Know.” Alison Brie stars as the ambitious but flawed Ally, whose life takes an unexpected turn. Re-discovering her first love and the woman he’s about to marry only complicates her views about success and life.
‘Skinamarink’ Review: The Scares In This TikTok-Viral Indie Horror Are All In Your Head
In 2008, psychologists Jennifer Whitson and Adam Galinsky scared people into seeing things that weren’t there. In a study, they simulated loss of control in one group of participants, then showed their subjects a series of distorted black-and-white images. Some of the pictures contained the obfuscated outlines of actual things — a horse, a planet, a sailboat — the rest were just staticky abstractions. The group that had been made to feel out of control was more likely to name images where there were none to find.
