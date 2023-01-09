ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of deadly Riverside stabbing enters insanity plea

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
RIVERSIDE — The man police say stabbed another man to death inside a Riverside home late last year is changing his plea.

Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton, entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in last week, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A judge previously filed a not guilty plea on Brogan’s behalf.

Court records show that a competency evaluation has been ordered for Brogan in March.

Brogan has been accused of stabbing Scott Hannah, 28, several times inside a home on Dundee Circle in late November. Hannah’s body was discovered inside the home on Nov. 27, News Center 7 previous reported.

The two men had known each other, according to investigators. News Center 7 previously spoke to friends of Hannah who said the two had been in periods of dating and friendship over the years.

Brogan was located and arrested in Logan County, Kentucky days after Hannah’s body was discovered. He was later extradited to Montgomery County and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Brogan is facing three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

