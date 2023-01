Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — The town has scheduled two meetings this month to discuss updates on plans for the proposed new community-senior center.

The meetings are scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in the Senior Center, 19 Battle St., and 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Town Hall auditorium, 600 Main St.

Representatives from GWWO Architects of West Hartford will present proposed design plans at both sessions. Time will be allotted for residents’ comments and questions.