Cravens Elementary School cuts the ribbon on renovation project
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Cravens Elementary School, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, as well as other administrators with Owensboro Public Schools cut the ribbon on the school’s renovation project on Thursday. Cravens Elementary Principal Courtney Cliff says construction started in the spring of 2021. Almost two...
Old National Events Plaza hosts hiring event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Old National Events Plaza held a hiring event on Thursday evening. The plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Plaza officials were hiring for part-time positions ranging from culinary team members to...
Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies
EVPL hosts first board meeting of 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the first board of trustees meeting with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library after the public was upset by some comments made by Vanderburgh County councilmember James Raben. Joe Kiefer’s appointment to the library’s board was one of many appointments that risked being held off...
Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system
USI partners with Chinese university on sport management degree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana announced a newly-established partnership with Chengdu Sport University in China on Thursday. The partnership is for students who study sport economics and management at the University. This marks the first time that USI has offered an international program in the area...
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Arc of Evansville on Wednesday. Officials say this funding will be used to support and underwrite the general welfare of developmentally challenged persons of all ages in the greater Vanderburgh County area.
Mater Dei holds career day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Mater Dei High School are looking toward the future. Freshman through seniors had the opportunity to meet with local employers at their annual career day Friday. Mater Dei’s President, Deacon Dan Niemeier, says this event gives students perspective into what their passions are and...
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event
Newburgh Town Council plans to improve area infrastructure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Several new developments will be coming for the town of Newburgh in 2023. Newburgh Town Council members plan to improve Lou Dennis Community Park and the Rivertown Trail, and will also be adding a fourth shelter house to the park, which will increase the capacity of community gatherings. $200,000 will be put into preventing flood water from damaging the bridge on the Rivertown Trail.
DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ holding book signing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book signing and meet and greet for a new book is coming to Evansville Friday night. The author of ‘100 Things to do in Indiana before you die’ will be at Your Brother’s Bookstore. We caught up with author Jamie Ward live...
Gov. Eric Holcomb looking to increase teacher pay, eliminate textbook fees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his proposed 2023 budget. That plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education. Holcomb announced the plan last week, but spoke more about it in Tuesday’s State of the State Address. “The most important determinant...
Mo. school where Pilgrim’s Rest leader used to work closing
STOCKTON, Mo. and OHIO CO., Ky (WFIE) - The boarding school in Missouri, where several reports say Kelly Vanderkooi used to work, is closing. He’s one of three people facing abuse charges in Ohio County, Kentucky, and authorities say those charges are connected to the boarding school Pilgrim’s Rest.
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mega Millions is up over 1.3 billion dollars, and the drawing was Friday night. We have been following up on the score for weeks now because the drawings haven’t found a winner yet. 14 News spoke with Joe Snow, who was humble about his chances.
Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country music artist Frank Ray is slated to perform in Evansville at the Ford Center on Jan. 19. Ray is a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist who recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the top 20 charts.
Henderson Co. Officials look to address surge in fentanyl overdoses
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been 13 days since the start of the new year. In Henderson Co., it’s been 13 days clouded by 14 suspected fentanyl overdoses that have killed four people, according to officials. “Fentanyl is killing our people of all ages here in Henderson...
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
