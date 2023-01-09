NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Several new developments will be coming for the town of Newburgh in 2023. Newburgh Town Council members plan to improve Lou Dennis Community Park and the Rivertown Trail, and will also be adding a fourth shelter house to the park, which will increase the capacity of community gatherings. $200,000 will be put into preventing flood water from damaging the bridge on the Rivertown Trail.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO