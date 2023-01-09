ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Kevin Smith Announces New Radio Show Movie Music in the Morning

Kevin Smith will host a new radio show called Movie Music in the Morning on Amazon’s live radio app, Amp. Movie Music in the Morning will air Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET beginning January 18th. Not-so-silent Bob will air the show from his own SModCastle Cinemas in New Jersey, and he promises listeners a “nostalgia-filled, cinema-centric chatter for fans of film, music, and the 1990s, hosted by Kevin Smith and a rotating cast of surprise guests.” The audience will have the opportunity to interact in a live chat and also call in to the show.
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album Terrasite

Cattle Decapitation have announced their 10th studio album, Terrasite, which arrives May 12th via Metal Blade Records. The band refrained from sharing any new music at this time, but did offer up the artwork and tracklist for the LP. Once again, vocalist Travis Ryan and company are exploring post-apocalyptic themes...
Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream

Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup First Impressions on The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS. Lineup day is the best day of the year for music festival fans — and that definitely holds true for The What Podcast crew now that the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup has arrived!
Fan Chant: 10 K-Pop Tours We Want to See in 2023

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs on New Album Songs of Surrender

On St. Patrick’s Day, U2 will unveil their new album Songs of Surrender. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, the forthcoming collection sees the band reimagine 40 songs from their back catalog. U2’s The Edge previewed the project in a handwritten note sent to fans. “The fact is that...
Monsta X on Constructing the “Deeper and Sexier” Sound of New Album REASON

It’s an undeniably interesting time for MONSTA X. The five active members of the group — Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M — have been writing, creating, and touring steadily over the past few years. An English-language release, The Dreaming, was followed by 2022’s SHAPE OF LOVE. The group’s leader, Shownu, is completing his enlistment period in the South Korean military and expected to return in the coming months. In the meantime, youngest member I.M signed with Sony Music Korea for solo endeavors, while emphasizing his commitment to the group simultaneously.
Philip Selway Is “Picking Up Pieces” on New Single: Stream

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has today shared “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single from his upcoming third solo album Strange Dance. With guitar accompaniment from Portishead’s Adrian Utley, “Picking Up Pieces” demonstrates some of the life wisdom Selway has picked up along the way throughout his multi-decade music career: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” he said in a press release. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Stream

Yo La Tengo are set to drop their 16th(!) studio album This Stupid World next month, and ahead of release day, the indie veterans have shared a new single from the record called “Aselestine.” Listen to the track below. With vocals from Georgia Hubley, “Aselestine” is a more...
Gwen Stefani: “I’m Japanese”

Despite all the bops born out of her Love.Angel.Music.Baby. era, we must acknowledge that Gwen Stefani’s objectification, fetishization, and infantilization of Japanese people was really, really weird. But what’s even weirder is that nearly two decades later, the No Doubt singer still stands by her overwhelming Harajuku obsession — going so far as to declare herself Japanese in a bizarre new interview with Allure.
Stanning BTS: Jimin-Centric Fanfic Files

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. After celebrating its 200th episode with a special live show to cap off 2022, Stanning BTS is back with fresh content in the new year! In honor of the upcoming collaboration between BTS’ Park Jimin and Big Bang’s Taeyang, “Vibe” (out January 13th), Kayla and Bethany are digging back into the Fanfic Files for some Jimin-centric storytelling.
A Timeline of Austin Butler’s Weird Fake Elvis Voice

For most cable TV watchers born between a very specific window in the mid-’90s, Austin Butler was first introduced to cultural consciousness as the once-in-a-blue-moon Nickelodeon/Disney Channel actor who dated Vanessa Hudgens. A few years and some made-for-TV movies later, he’s a household name who just won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
