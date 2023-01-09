Read full article on original website
Related
S&P 500 within a whisker of 4,000 in stock rebound
Stocks closed at the highest in a month after data showed a drop in inflation expectations and major banks rebounded from losses driven by worrisome outlooks. Treasuries fell. Ahead of Monday's U.S. holiday, the S&P 500 crossed its 200-day moving average and finished within a hair of 4,000. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which reported results, pushed higher. The Nasdaq 100 climbed for a sixth straight day, the longest winning run since November 2021 - the month when it hit an all-time high.
Bond yields tumble as traders dial back fed wagers
Treasury yields slumped as inflation showed signs of easing, which could make the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent a harsher economic downturn. Stocks saw mild gains. Wall Street looked past its initial disappointment with a just in-line consumer price index to...
Eli Lilly, other insulin makers sued by California over prices
Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi were sued by California over insulin prices, which the state claims are inflated through unfair and deceptive practices and disproportionately affect low-income households and people of color. The suit filed Thursday also claims pharmacy benefit managers CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and OptumRx as well...
BlackRock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.26 billion. The New York-based company said it had profit of $8.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.93 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts...
A 29-year-old's alleged fraud has stained Jamie Dimon's acquisition spree
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has spent the past year reassuring analysts and investors that the bank's multibillion-dollar binge on technology ventures is part of a carefully designed plan that will pay off. But a lawsuit filed by the bank against the founder of one of those ventures...
Infosys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BANGALORE, India (AP) _ Infosys Ltd. (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $800 million. The Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings...
Oil rises a sixth day as U.S. data shows inflation moderating
Growing confidence in China's recovery and mounting evidence of cooling U.S. inflation buoyed crude prices for a sixth day. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $78 a barrel for the longest run of daily gains since February. U.S. consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, the first monthly decline since 2020. The report bolstered risky assets with traders betting the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla
If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
Hope for rising China demand boosts oil prices near $80
Bullish sentiment about China’s oil demand sent oil prices to their biggest gain since October. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose all five trading days of the week, with its biggest jump a $2.29 gain Wednesday. WTI added $1.47 Friday to close the week at $79.86, up from $73.77 at last Friday’s close and marking an 8% weekly advance. The posted price ended the week at $76.34, according to Plains All American.
Business Highlights: Inflation eases; Drug companies sued
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is steadily waning. Gas prices, which have tumbled, are likely to keep lowering overall inflation in the coming months.
World economy's soft landing hopes boosted as 2023 begins
The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that's no guarantee 2023 will end that way. A variety of factors - a sooner-than-expected reopening of China's economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation - are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.
Airbus tests next level of automation with new cockpit assistant
Airbus is exploring the next level of cockpit automation, testing a system that would provide advanced assistance from alerts on the ground to emergency diversions at cruising altitude should the crew be incapacitated. The technology, called DragonFly, is designed to let planes perform an automated landing even in difficult weather...
