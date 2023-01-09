Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by top model on 15-6 roll
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 wraps up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay has made the postseason for the third straight year, reaching at least the Divisional Round in consecutive years. Meanwhile, Dallas hasn't advanced to the divisional since 2018. Ahead of the NFL playoffs 2023, both teams lost straight-up and against the spread last week.
CBS Sports
Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 5-way football parlay would pay out 25-1
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have defied expectations and made the NFL playoffs 2023. Their reward is a date with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers to open Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday. A breakout campaign from Smith and an outstanding rookie campaign from running back Kenneth Walker have helped push Seattle into the NFL playoff bracket. San Francisco, meanwhile, is one of the league's best teams. Boasting a stifling defense and a revamped offense helmed by one-time third-stringer Purdy, the 49ers are a threat to go all the way. The 49ers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines should you target with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? Before you make any Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
CBS Sports
Brigham Young vs. Gonzaga: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. BYU and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder says he's 'confused and hurt' by situation with Suns, teammates respect his decision
The Phoenix Suns could use Jae Crowder right about now. The Suns are currently dealing with injury issues to several key contributors, including Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson. As a result, they've lost eight of their last 10 games and slid below .500 on the season. Crowder, however, remains out of the picture in Phoenix.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio (knee) closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a torn ACL, Rubio was available on a restricted workload. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in during his time on the court, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at guard, and it's unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option for assists in category leagues so long as both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are healthy.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially ruled out
Jokic (wrist) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers. Jokic has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right wrist injury, as expected. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are in line to receive increased roles in the superstar big man's absence, with Jamal Murray (ankle) likely to take over the offensive workload. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Orlando.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Gonzaga walks tightrope home to face Portland
Gonzaga is winning -- that part is nothing new. The unfamiliar part of this season for the Bulldogs has been the path to victory. The No. 8 Bulldogs (15-3 overall, 4-0 West Coast Conference) return home to Spokane, Wash. and host Portland (9-10, 1-3) on Saturday night after a harrowing three-game trip they swept by a combined eight points.
CBS Sports
Jaguars vs. Chargers expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, live stream for wild-card game
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday night, as the two will battle for a potential date with the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs. Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence battled in Week 3 earlier this year, with the Jaguars leaving California with a 38-10 victory. Are the Chargers due for some revenge?
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
