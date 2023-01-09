Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHILDREN’S CHORUS ENROLLING NEW SINGERS IN JANUARY
The Brenham Children’s Chorus is now enrolling new singers. The after-school program is registering new singers in grades K-8 throughout the month of January. Participants take part in various musical activities and learn techniques in choral music, choreography, musical theatre and creative movement. Singers in grades K-3 can sign...
kwhi.com
AGATHA CHRISTIE MYSTERY COMING TO UNITY THEATRE
Legendary writer Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “The Mousetrap”, is coming to Unity Theatre in February. After hearing a woman has been murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. As it becomes clear that the killer is among them, the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another.
kwhi.com
LIMITED SEATS AVAILABLE FOR THE MALPASS BROTHERS AT THE BARNHILL CENTER SATURDAY
A few select seats remain available for The Malpass Brothers’ concert tomorrow (Saturday) night at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The duo will perform on stage at 7 p.m., playing music rooted in the legacy of iconic country artists like Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams and George Jones. Guests will also hear a few old-time Gospel tunes.
kwhi.com
TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT RETURNING TO BRENHAM
On the heels of their inaugural gathering back in October, the Texas Leadership Summit will be returning to Brenham for another event next week. The Texas Leadership Summit is holding their first event of 2023 on Saturday, January 21, from 9am-4pm at the Barnhill Center. This is the first of...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BASEBALL ALUMNI BANQUET SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 4
The 2023 Brenham Cub Baseball Alumni Association Banquet is coming up on Saturday, February 4, at the Fireman’s Training Center. The doors will open at 5pm, with the banquet to begin around 5:45pm. This year, they are honoring the 2011 Brenham Cub Baseball Team, which reached the State Semifinals....
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Brenham ISD Special Olympics will be this week’s topic on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Special Olympics Coordinator Angela Moore will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning to discuss the Special Olympics program. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB SOCCER HOSTS BRENHAM TOURNAMENT THIS WEEKEND
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team is hosting the Brenham Tournament at Hohlt Park. The tournament starts today (Thursday) and runs through Saturday on Rankin Field. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:. • attack another poster or person. • demean public servants. • are political. • use...
kwhi.com
TOMATO & PEPPER PLANT SALE TAKING ORDERS
Order forms are now available for the AgriLife Extension Service’s annual Tomato and Pepper Plant Sale in Washington County. Thirteen varieties of small, medium and large tomatoes are for sale. There are also five different types of peppers, along with three types of jalapeno peppers, two squashes, eggplant, four types of herbs, and new this year, three kinds of cucumbers.
kwhi.com
DEADLINE WEDNESDAY TO VOTE ON BRENHAM ISD 2023-24 CALENDAR
Today (Wednesday) is the last day for Brenham ISD families to choose their preferred option for the 2023-24 school calendar. Brenham ISD is seeking input on which of two calendar options to adopt for the next school year. The primary difference between the two calendar choices is when students have...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES FALL TO MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT PLAY
The Magnolia West Lady Mustangs (2-4) beat the Brenham Cubettes 68-58 last night. Brenham drops to 12-11 and 3-3 in district. The Cubettes will wrap up the first half of district play this Friday night when they host College Station. Tipoff at the Brenham High School Gym is a 6:30pm, with a 6:15pm pregame here on KWHI.
kwhi.com
CUBS LOSE A HEARTBREAKER TO MAGNOLIA WEST 55-54
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team lost a heartbreaker to Magnolia West 55-54 last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Mustangs hit the game winning shot with four seconds left. The Cubs had one last chance and just missed their own buzz beater. Shaun Ray led Brenham with...
kwhi.com
LOCAL OFFICE CLOSURES FOR DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY
Offices in Brenham and Washington County will be closed on Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Brenham City Hall and all county offices will be closed, along with Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Pet Adoption and Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
kwhi.com
KENJURA TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
A Brenham City Councilmember and former Blinn College trustee is running for mayor of Brenham. Atwood Kenjura on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the position of mayor. Current Mayor Milton Tate announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. Kenjura has been on the Brenham City Council since 2021...
kwhi.com
SEVERAL SPOTS ON BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOL BOARDS UP FOR ELECTION IN MAY
Similar to the city council elections of Brenham and Burton, Brenham and Burton ISDs have several trustee positions that will be on the ballot come May 6th. For the Brenham School Board, the seats of Dr. Michael Altman, Susan Jenkins, Kelvin Raven and the vacant position of former trustee Mark Schneider will be up for election.
kwhi.com
TXDOT PROJECT TO RESUME IN NAVASOTA
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to start up their milling and asphalt project on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota. According to TxDOT, the scope of the project includes milling and repaving the parking spaces along Washington Avenue. The work is scheduled to start this Sunday, January 15, and...
kwhi.com
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION
A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
Comments / 0