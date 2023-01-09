ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards Nominations

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byejA_0k8W89vj00

The Motion Picture Sound Editors has revealed the nominations for its 70th annual Golden Reel Awards in categories spanning feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis” among the nominees.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” led with three Golden Reel nominations, including outstanding achievement in sound editing – feature dialogue / ADR and outstanding achievement in music editing – feature motion picture.

“Top Gun: Maverick” a frontrunner in the Oscar race for best sound, tied “Elvis” with two nominations apiec: outstanding achievement in sound editing including feature effects/foley, alongwith feature dialogue/ADR and feature underscore.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the platinum anniversary of the MPSE Golden Reel Awards with our first live event in three years,” said MPSE president Mark Lanza. “We also take special pride in honoring the outstanding work of sound editors from around the world and across all forms of entertainment media. We look forward to a special night full of fun and surprises as we celebrate the art and craft of sound.”

The 70th Annual Golden Reel Awards will take place on Feb. 26 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. As previously announced, Tom Cruise will present the MPSE Filmmaker award to Jerry Bruckheimer. The MPSE Career Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE.

Read the full list of nominations below.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: The Last Stand”
DreamWorks Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editor: Adam Cioffi
Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

“Love, Death & Robots: In Vaulted Halls Entombed”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

“Tales of The Jedi: The Sith Lord”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Michael Brinkman
Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Margie O’Malley, Andrea Gard, Sean England

“Transformers: Earthspark: “Age of Evolution”
Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Christine Gamache
Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

“Better Call Saul: Saul Gone”
AMC
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager MPSE, Kathryn Madsen MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

“The Crown: Gunpowder”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
Supervising ADR Editing: Matt Mewett

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Udûn”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editors: Robby Stambler MPSE, Damian Del Borrello MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Stefanie Ng
Dialogue Editors: Ailene Roberts MPSE, Ray Beentjes
ADR Group Editor: Gareth Van Niekirk

“Severance: The We We Are”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Ribicoff MPSE
ADR Editor: David Briggs
Dialogue Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

“Stranger Things: Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Ryan Cole MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Korey Pereira MPSE, Jill Purdy MPSE, David Butler, Polly McKinnon, Rob Chen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

“Andor: Reckoning”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Margit Pfeiffer
Sound Effects Editor: J.R. Grubbs
Foley Editor: Shaun Farley MPSE
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Sound Designer: David Acord

“Better Call Saul: Carrot and Stick”
AMC
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager MPSE, Kathryn Madsen MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Temple, Marc Glassman MPSE
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell MPSE, Alex Ullrich

“Gaslit: Year of the Rat”
Starz
Co-Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin W. Buchholz, Stefani Feldman MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Dan Kremer MPSE, Adam Parrish King
Foley Editors: Sam Munoz, Jordan Aldinger
Foley Artists: Jacob McNaughton, Noel Vought

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Udûn”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editors: Damian Del Borrello MPSE, Robby Stambler MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield MPSE
Sound Editors: James Miller, Chris Terhune, Gareth Van Niekerk, Ryan A. Sullivan, Goeun Everett MPSE
Foley Editor: Richard Wills, Jonathan Bruce, Amy Barber
Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce

“Stranger Things: Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis
Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Barry: “710N”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm MPSE
Sound Editors: Deron Street, Candice Brunello, Charles Campagna
Dialogue Editor: John Creed MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Clay Weber MPSE
Foley Editor: Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Chris Moriana

“The Bear: Review”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria
Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer
Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin
Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Artist: Leslie Bloome

“Only Murders in the Building: Framed”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Mathew Waters, Danika Wikke MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Borja Sau
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Offin
Foley Editor: Arno Stephanian MPSE
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Adam DeCoster

“She Hulk: Ribbit and Rip It”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith
Sound Designer: Steve Bissinger
Sound Effects Editors: Tim Farrell, Goeun Everett MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Vanessa Lapato
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cota MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Joel Raabe
Foley Editor: Ian Chase
Foley Artists: Sean England, Andrea Gard
Conforming Editor: Kim B. Christensen

“Wild Babies: Big Families”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Coster
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Coster, Ben Wood
Sound Designers: Matt Coster, Ben Wood
Foley Editors: Matt Coster, Ben Wood

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“DC League of Super-Pets”
Warner Bros. Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Bill R. Dean MPSE, Ando Johnson
Sound Designer: Erick Ocampo
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Battaglia MPSE, Kip Smedley
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stephanie Brown
Dialogue Editor: Chase Keehn
Supervising Foley Editor: Jessie Pariseau
Foley Editor: Bruce Tanis MPSE
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Christopher Moriana

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Dan Gamache MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

“Lightyear”
Disney Animation
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathon Stevens, Benjamin A. Burtt
Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Foley Editors: James Spencer, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
DreamWorks Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Julian Slater MPSE
Sound Designer: Tim Walston MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Ken McGill
Dialogue Editor: Mia Stewart MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Paul Pirola

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Good Night Oppy”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach
Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE

“Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Shatz
Sound Designer: Leslie Shatz
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jon Flores

“Moonage Daydream”
Neon
Supervising Sound Editor: Nina Hartstone
Sound Designers: Samir Foco, James Shirley
Sound Editor: Louise Burton MPSE

“The Territory”
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editors: Rune Klausen, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE
Sound Designers: Rune Klausen, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mikkel Nielsen, Tim Nielsen
Dialogue Editors: Sebastian Vaskio, Guilherme Tortolo Magrin
Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Sound Designer: Markus Stemler
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck
Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck
ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister
Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song
Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis

“Argentina, 1985”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Santiago Fumagalli
Sound Effects Editors: Juan Ignacio Giobio, Nahuel De Camillis
Dialogue Editor: Ignacio Seligra
Foley Editor: Nicolás Mannara
Foley Artist: Diego Marcone
Music Editor: Stephen M. Davis

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Martín Hernández, Nicolas Becker
Sound Designer: Ken Yasumoto
Sound Effects Editors: Alejandro Quevedo, Jaime Sainz, Carolina Santana
Dialogue Editors: Valeria López Mancheva, Raynier Hinojosa, Omar Blanco
ADR Editors: Alitzel Diaz, Daniel Douglass MPSE
Foley Editors: Oscar Victoria, Pietu Korhonen, Alan Romero
Foley Artists: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Alan Romero

“EO”
Janus Films
Supervising Sound Editor: Radoslaw Ochnio MPSE
Sound Designer: Radoslaw Ochnio MPSE
Sound Editor: Marta Weronika Weronska
Foley Editor: Suraj Bardia MPSE

“The Quiet Girl”
Break Out Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Sound Designer: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Louise Burton MPSE
ADR Editor: Louise Burton MPSE
Foley Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Foley Artist: Caoimhe Doyle

“Triangle of Sadness”
Imperative Entertainment
Sound Editors: Andreas Franck MPSE, Bent Holm MPSE, Gustav Landbecker, Johannes Dekko, Claes Lundberg, Benny Persson, Daniel Lindvik, Alexander Wunsch, Erik Watland
Sound Designers: Andreas Franck MPSE, Bent Holm MPSE
Foley Artists: Claes Lunderberg, Ulf Olausson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“The Banshees of Inisherin”
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström
Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase
Supervising Foley Editor: Rebecca Glover
Foley Artist: Julien Naudin

“The Batman”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray MPSE, William Files MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle
ADR Editors: Bobbi Banks MPSE, David V. Butler

“Elvis”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Wayne Pashley MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Derryn Pasquill
ADR Supervisor: Libby Villa
Dialogue Editors: Nick Breslin, Marisa Marsionis, Lauren Ligovich

“Empire of Light”
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney MPSE, Rachael Tate MPSE

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”
A24
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Kiser MPSE

“Top Gun: Maverick”
Paramount
Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn Ole Schroeder, James Mather, Al Nelson
Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley
Dialogue Editors: Simon Chase, Matthew Hartman, Michael Maroussas, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Avatar: The Way of Water”
20th Century Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Boyes
Supervising Effects Editor: Brent Burge
Sound Designers: David Chrastka, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Christopher Boyes
Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Matt Stutter MPSE
Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

“The Batman”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Douglas Murray MPSE
Sound Designers: Chris Terhune, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Diego Perez MPSE, Phil Barrie

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
A24
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Kiser MPSE

“Jurassic World: Dominion”
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
Sound Designers: Pete Horner, Gary Rydstrom MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Stuart McCowan, Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editor: Coya Elliott
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

“Nope”
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Simon Carroll, Brendan Feeney, Max Behrens, Ben Gulvin, Jeff Smith, Beresford Cookman
Foley Editors: Natalia Lubowiecka MPSE, Ewa Mazurkiewicz
Foley Artist: Jacek Wisniewski

“Top Gun: Maverick”
Paramount
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder
Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Leff Lefferts
Sound Effects Editors: Shaun Farley MPSE, Chris Manning
Dialogue Editor: E. Larry Oatfield
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Ronni Brown, Sean England

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Adam Cioffi, Ian Nyeste, Cat Gensler, Roger Pallan
Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

“Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Bill Rudolph
Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine
Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”
Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Gloves Are Off”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Designer: James Evans
Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan

“George Carlin’s American Dream”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Bobby Mackston
Dialogue Editor: Miriam Cole
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple, Joseph Beshenkovsky

“Lucy and Desi”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editors: Anthony Vanchure, Daniel Pagan MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Mike James Gallagher

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Anthony Vanchure
Sound Designer: Mike James Gallagher
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Olivo MPSE, Jeff Pitts
Foley Artists: Luke Kelley, Sanaa Kelley MPSE

“Tony Hawk – Until The Wheels Fall Off”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: John M Chalfant
Sound Effects Editor: Chris Goodes MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Andrew Rice

“Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99: Kerosene, Match. Boom!”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nas Parkash
Sound Effects Editors: Will Chapman, Tristan Powell
Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

“Pinocchio”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn O. Schroeder, Leff Lefferts
Sound Designer: Randy Thom MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Malcolm Fife, Pascal Garneau, Teresa Eckton MPSE, Goeun Everett MPSE
Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Manning
Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Dee Shelby
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

“Prey”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE
Sound Designer: James Miller
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Roku
Supervising Sound Editor: Anthony Vanchure
Sound Designer: Mike James Gallagher
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Iris Dutour, Luke Kelley

“Women of the Movement”
ABC
Supervising Sound Editor: Bobbi Banks MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Nancy MacCleod
Dialogue Editor: Fred Stahly
Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelly MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

“The L Word: Generation Q: Questions for the Universe”
Showtime
Supervising Music Editor: Sharyn Gersh MPSE

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Alloyed”
Amazon
Music Editors: Jason Smith, Michael Baber

“Severance: The We We Are”
Apple TV+
Music Editors: Missy Cohen MPSE, Sam Zeines
Scoring Editor: Felipe Pacheco

“Stranger Things: Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”
Netflix
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz

“Wednesday: A Murder of Woes”
Netflix
Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan MPSE

“The White Lotus S2: Bull Elephants”
HBO
Supervising Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Love, Death & Robots: “Night of the Mini Dead”
Netflix
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Torschlusspanik”
NBC Universal
Music Editor: Andres Locsey

“Russian Doll: Matryoshka”
NBC Universal
Music Editor: Georgie Ramsland

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Is This Not Real Magic?”
Disney / Marvel
Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere
Music Editors: Mary Parker, Leah Dennis, Zak Millman

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

“Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues”
Apple TV+
Music Editors: Louie Schultz MPSE, Jordan Wiggins, Alex Carr-Engler

“Moonage Daydream”
Neon
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst
Music Editor: Brett Morgan

“My Life as a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger”
EpiX
Supervising Music Editors: Ben Newth, Nick Ashe

“The Way Down: Revelations”
HBO Max
Supervising Music Editor: Richard David Brown MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

“Elvis”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE
Music Editor: Evan McHugh
Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
A24
Music Editors: Dean Menta, Luke Wilder, Katherine Gordon Miller

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Netflix
Music Editors: Lewis Morison, Eric Caudieux
Scoring Editor: Chris Barret

“Tár”
Focus Features
Supervising Music Editor: Gerard McCann MPSE

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
TriStar Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst
Supervising Sound Editor: Nina Hartstone
Music Editors: James Shirley, Victor Chaga

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”
Infinity Ward
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Audio Dialogue Lead: David Natale
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Nick Martin
Sr. Lead Audio Designer: Dave Rowe MPSE
Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica
Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert
Dialogue Editors: Darrell Tung, Mark Camperell CAS MPSE, Kerri Shak, Alex Knickerbocker, Ryan Ongaro, Amanda McDonnell, Charlie Gondak, Robert Weiss, Lenny Bedford, Joseph Mott, Josh Taylor, Michael Jukes, Josh Polhill, Cassie White, Myon Sample
Expert Dialogue Designer: Michael Spina
Sound Editors: Landen Belardes, Alexander Ephraim MPSE

“God of War Ragnarök”
Sony
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jodie Kupsco
Dialogue Designers: Heather Plunkard, Kevin McClelland, Tyler Held, Bianca Salinas, Dedrick Sarzaba, Jaime Marcelo, Ana Paola Velasquez Barrera, Andrea Contino, Briana Villarreal, Damian O’Sullivan, Monet Gardiner, Seira McCarthy, Shannon Deane, Katelyn Limber
Dialogue Editors: Kyle Richards, Declan Knapp, Caanan Nathaniel, Dale Curtis, Edward Towers, Paul James, Brad Rees, Helen Miles, James Doyle, James Battley

“Horizon Forbidden West”
Sony
Dialogue Director: Jochen Willemsen
Dialogue Designer: Erik Schuring
Dialogue Editors: Juan Manuel Delfin, Vincent van Rooijen, Nick van Noort, Sander Houtman, Nick Gratwick

“Immortality”
Half Mermaid
Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow
Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”
Infinity Ward
Audio Lead: Stephen Miller
Music Director: JD Mayer
Sr. Lead Audio Designer: Dave Rowe MPSE
Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica
Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert
Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Raheem Frederick, Nicole Yazmin

“God of War Ragnarök”
Sony
Audio Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado
Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce

“Horizon Forbidden West”
Sony
Audio Director: Bastian Seelbach
Music Supervisor: Lucas van Tol
Music Integration: Bastiaan van Bentum

“Immortality”
Half Mermaid
Audio Director: Priscilla Snow
Supervising Music Editor: Nainita Desai
Music Editor: Priscilla Snow
Sound & Music Implementer: Priscilla Snow
Scoring Editor: Nainita Desai
Audio Programmers: Connor Carson, Dylan Nelkin, Lizi Attwood

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”
Infinity Ward
Audio Directors: Stephen Miller, Ian Mika, Jonathan Gosselin
Audio Lead: David Natale
Supervising Sound Editors: Adam Boyd MPSE, Bryan O. Watkins, Charles Deenen, Nick Martin
Sr. Lead Audio Designers: Dave Rowe MPSE, Jeremiah Sypult
Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Principal Audio Designer: Nicolas Tremblay
Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert
Studio Audio Designer: Darren Blondin
Lead Sound Designer: John Drelick
Sr. Sound Designers: Brian Bibbo, Chris Staples, Corina Bello, Jake Harley, Lee Staples, Tim Schlie, Doug Prior
Sr. Audio Designer: Mathieu Denis
Sr. Technical Audio Designer: Robert Rice
Sr. Associate Audio Designer: Darrell Tung
Associate Technical Sound Designer: Elise Tankiewic
Associate Audio Designers: Jordan Ruhala, Victor Arias, Jim Lecroy, Steven Carroll
Audio Designer: Rudy Duro
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim MPSE, James Evans, Josh Moore, Matt Hall, Chris Terhun, Nick Interlandi, Tory Bader, Michael Krystek, Nick Martin
Sound Editors: Michael Spina, Landen Belardes, Russel Topal MPSE, Igor Comes, Rashaad Wiggins, Jim Schaefer, John Joseph Thomas, Mitchell Osias, Myon Sample
Supervising Foley Artist: Gary Hecker MPSE
Foley Editor: Randy Singer
Foley Artist: Michael Broomberg

“Destiny 2: The Witch Queen”
Axis Studios
Senior Audio Lead: Evan Buehler
Audio Lead: Skye Lewin MPSE
Supervising Sound Editors: Bryen Hensley MPSE, Adam Boyd MPSE, Braden Parkes
Sound Designers: Juan Uribe, Noah Sitrin, Paxson Helgesen, Keith Sjoquist, Zach Thomas, AJ Novak, Eric Moen, Jon Persson, Stosh Tuszynski
Foley Editors: Alvaro Vela, Lexie Guthan
Foley Artists: Transparent Sound, Katie Waters

“God of War Ragnarök”
Sony
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Senior Audio Artists: Jeremy Rogers MPSE, Michael Kent, Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Justin E. Bell, Nick Tomassetti, Stephen Schappler, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman
Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE
Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen
Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson
Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

“Horizon Forbidden West”
Sony
Audio Director: Bastian Seelbach
Senior Audio Artists: Anton Woldhek, Pinar Temiz, Lewis James, Arjen Schut, Ramon Kerstens, Casey Slocum, Dennis Bestafka, Safar Bake, Jon Rook, Justin E. Bell, Aaron Sanchez, Eilam Hoffman, George Vlad, Ash Read
Audio Artists: Lovisa Bergdahl, Jacopo Consonni, Gijs Driesenaar, Robert Castro, Andres Herrera, Maria Rascon, TJ Schauer, David Goll, Lewis Everest, Lewis Barn, Fabio Liutina, Robert Kellough MPSE, Graham Donnelly, David Whitehead MPSE, Michelle Child, Tobias Poppe, Jonathan Howe
Audio Programmer: Andreas Varga
Technical Sound Designers: Nick van Kleef, Ruben Bergshoeff, Ben Pantelis
Foley Editors: Graham Donnelly, Mark Bailey, Shane Rees, Mauricio Nicoli, Emmanuel Gayosso, Tim McCann
Foley Artists: Blake Collins, Joanna Fang, Rustam Gimadiyev, Bogdan Zavarzin, David C Hughes, Stephano Sanchinelli, Jesse Barden, Alexis Mondragon, Patrick Lee, Wen Du

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Ascent”
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Guldem Masa

“Brutal”
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert
Enemy Alien
Australian Film Television and Radio School
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Mendolicchio

“Entertain Me”
Amsterdam University of the Arts
Supervising Sound Editor: Sam Titshof

“Key of See”
Savannah College of Art and Design
Supervising Sound Editor: Manuel Simon
Foley Artists: Conor Van Slyke, George Allan

“Spring Roll Dream”
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Carlos Eligio San Juan Juanchi

“This is Your Captain Speaking”
Amsterdam University of the Arts
Supervising Sound Editor: Zoé Beekes
Dialogue Editor: Felicia Koolhoven
Sound Effects Editor: Teun Beumer

“Whiteboy”
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Mapp

