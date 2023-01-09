ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antiques Roadshow set to visit Baton Rouge

 4 days ago
Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series, Antiques Roadshow, is planning. a stop in Baton Rouge.

Stops in five cities are planned as the show films episodes for Season 28, including a May 2 visit in Baton Rouge.

“Taking Antiques Roadshow across the country, meeting our event guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our episodes,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “I am thrilled for the show to return to Baton Rouge 10 years after our last visit and can’t wait to see what local treasures await!”

Other dates and stops are Tuesday, May 16 — Raleigh, NC; Tuesday, June 6 — Akron, OH; Tuesday, June 13 — Sturbridge, MA; Tuesday, July 11 — Anchorage, AK.

The locations, as well as the times, will be announced later. The episodes filmed during these stops will air in 2024. The production company continues to follow COVID-19 policies. Most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.

Admission to the show is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The sweepstakes opens today.

To enter for a free pair of tickets and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets.

Deadline for entries is Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:59pm PT.

For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted beginning January 9, with an entry deadline of Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:59pm PT.

More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2023 Tour Complete Rules page.

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you must be 18 or age of majority.

