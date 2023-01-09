ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

First of 2 Popular Benihana Locations Opens In Saginaw, Michigan

We first reported in April 2022 Benihana would be coming to the Tri-Cities, replacing the former Genji locations in Saginaw and Midland, MI. Genji was a Japanese Steakhouse uniquely featuring a karaoke bar. Where is Benihana located in Saginaw, MI?. Saginaw's new Benihana is located in the old Genji location...
SAGINAW, MI
1470 WFNT

Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia

Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
SAGINAW, MI
1470 WFNT

Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names

Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around

Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

Saginaw’s Genji reopens as Benihana

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Saginaw County’s Genji has reopened as Benihana. The restaurant, located at 3870 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, under its new name. Benihana is a sushi and Japanese steakhouse chain with restaurants across the country. The restaurant, which...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw police locate and remove body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw police located and removed a man’s body from the Saginaw River after a resident saw the man jump in. On Jan. 12 about 11:18 a.m. Saginaw police were called to the Rust Street Bridge in reference to a 911 call where a resident witnessed an adult male jump from the bridge into the Saginaw River, Stg. Matthew Gerow said.
SAGINAW, MI
1470 WFNT

Fla. Man Charged With Sextortion in Case Involving Lansing Teen

A Florida man is facing 'sextortion' charges for a case involving a 13-year-old Michigan girl and authorities fear there may be multiple victims. Sextortion typically involves a person - often a minor - sending explicit photos of themself to a stranger, with the stranger then threatening to leak the photos unless the sender meets his demands, usually money or sexual favors.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy