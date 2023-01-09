ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WHO 13

One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault

(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight

(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday

An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police are investigating the vandalism of a vehicle owned by Kavin Nicholas, Chief Eagle, of 217 Maple Street. He told Police that someone threw a brick at his car window, causing an estimated $100.00 damage. No other details are available.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
ANKENY, IA

