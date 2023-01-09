Read full article on original website
DMPD: Suspect arrested in connection to city's second homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect has been arrested in connection to Des Moines' second homicide of 2023, according to Des Moines police. 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding and in cardiac arrest...
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault
(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Creston Woman Arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Jo Scott of Creston at 302 N. Pine Street for 1st Degree Harassment. Officers transported Tiffany Scott to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Scott after she posted bond.
Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Iowa hotel
Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel.
1 injured in Monday shooting, sheriff's office looks to identify potential witnesses
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person was injured in a shooting at a Des Moines hotel Monday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Armed mom, security guard stop attempted child stealing in Des Moines skywalk
The skywalk may be nearly empty but the doors are open from morning to night.“Everyone’s welcome to be here,” says security guard, Will Hunter, “this is a public space and I respect that.” Hunter’s job with Per Mar Security is to keep the public space a peaceful one. It’s not easy. “We do have the […]
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
Ankeny man asking for deferred judgement after daughter accidentally shot herself
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is asking for deferred judgment after his 4-year-old daughterfatally shot herself in May. Akeem Holmes pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter in November. Police say the young girl shot herself in the head with her father's gun last May. Holmes will be...
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police are investigating the vandalism of a vehicle owned by Kavin Nicholas, Chief Eagle, of 217 Maple Street. He told Police that someone threw a brick at his car window, causing an estimated $100.00 damage. No other details are available.
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
