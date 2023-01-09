David Lawrence Mosinski, 57, of Wilton, IA and formerly of Fairfield, IA passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Fairfield, IA with Father Nick Adam officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Marys Cemetery in Wilton, IA. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Fairfield with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in David’s honor may be directed to the family and mailed to 317 E. 2nd St., Wilton, IA 52778. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

