SE Iowa Farm Show Announced for FACC
The Kenny Norton Southeast Iowa Farm Show returns to Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Saturday, March 4th from 9 am to 3 pm. Admission to the Farm Show is free and open to the public. Now in its eighth year, the show has become one of Iowa’s top ag expos,...
David Mosinski
David Lawrence Mosinski, 57, of Wilton, IA and formerly of Fairfield, IA passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Fairfield, IA with Father Nick Adam officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Marys Cemetery in Wilton, IA. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Fairfield with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in David’s honor may be directed to the family and mailed to 317 E. 2nd St., Wilton, IA 52778. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sue Sedore
Sue Ellen Sedore, 65 of Milton passed away on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Kevin Mote officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00AM prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Milton. Gifts to a memorial to be designated later by the family may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 105 North Van Buren Street, Milton, IA 52570.
KTWA Athlete of the Week: Lillian DeMoss, Albia Basketball
Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Albia basketball player Lillian DeMoss, our 92.7 KTWA Athlete of the Week!. After going scoreless in the first half, the freshman DeMoss exploded for 20 second-half points in Albia’s 58-47 come-from-behind victory over Davis County. Our KTWA...
KRKN Athlete of the Week: Laynee Moore, Davis County Basketball
State Farm Agent Shawn McCarty, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate Davis County basketball player Laynee, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. The junior forward put together a pair of strong games last weekend with...
Southeast Iowa man injured by SUV backing out of driveway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured Wednesday morning when he was run over by an SUV. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in Mahaska County. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Alvern Boetsma, 80, of Oskaloosa, was...
Apartment complex for factory workers opens in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Bonita Apartments in Ottumwa opened for residents for the first time Tuesday morning. The apartment complex is located in north Ottumwa at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Kenwood Street. The complex will be home to JBS factory workers and their families. The facility has...
UI Hospitals and Clinics performs first implant in Iowa of new silicone artificial iris
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that they recently performed the first implant of a new silicone artificial iris prosthetic in a patient’s eye. In a release from the Hospital, 68-year-old Larry Molyneaux of What Cheer, Iowa, was injured when a sliver of steel went through his right eye. Using new technology, surgeons performed the implant.
KKSI Athlete of the Week: Annabelle Cormier, Van Buren County Basketball
Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Van Buren County basketball player Annabelle Cormier, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. Cormier, a senior, knocked down six three-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 20 points in...
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Pekin Boys Basketball
Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Pekin Boys Basketball squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Last week, the Panthers rallied in the 4th...
January Antlerless Deer Season Begins In Select Iowa Counties
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding landowners and tenants of land registered with the Iowa DNR of their eligibility to participate in the January antlerless deer season. 21 counties are open to the January antlerless season on the farm unit in the open country. The antlerless season is...
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against Marengo facility owners
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit against a Marengo facility to force them to clean up the mess left behind by anexplosion last month. The Attorney General says the blast at the C6-Zero in December sent contaminated runoff into a stream that feeds the Iowa River.
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
Locals battle NuStar on pipeline easements
FORT MADISON - Representatives of two generational farms parried with pipeline officials for close to two days to stop eminent domain proceedings to take their property. The Iowa Utilities Board held a formal hearing at the Quality Inn & Suites Monday and Tuesday late into the evening to gather information and listen to the pros and cons of using eminent domain to allow the construction of the pipeline.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Accident in Mahaska County
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. When the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, deputies observed a man trapped underneath...
Accident on North 7th Street in Knoxville
A semi hit the North 7th Street Bridge in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon. The accident closed traffic on the road. The railroad goes above the road on North 7th Street, the site of the accident. The Knoxville Police Department reports there were no injuries.
KNOXVILLE POLICE RESPONDS TO ONLINE THREATS AGAINST KCSD, MARION COUNTY COURTHOUSE
KNOXVILLE — Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the FBI made Knoxville Police Officers aware of online threats of violence made to Knoxville Community Schools, Marion County Courthouse, unnamed institutions within Knoxville, as well as named and unnamed persons within our community. Through a thorough investigation...
OSKALOOSA MAN IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE
OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday morning at approximately 9am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Ambulance Service, and Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. The first responders were dispatched to this location on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
