Read full article on original website
Related
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
Look: Ohio State's Quarterback Competition Already Heating Up
The 2022 college football season for the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially in the rearview. After suffering a loss in the last game of the regular season, the Buckeyes still managed to make the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, Ohio State fell just short against the eventual champion Georgia ...
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
thecomeback.com
Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation
The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
'Sunday Night Football' producer: Cris Collinsworth's Bengals history may be showcased
Rob Hyland, who just completed his first NFL regular season as coordinating producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," will produce Cincinnati's AFC Wild Card Round game against Baltimore on Sunday night. Not including last year's Super Bowl, it will be the fifth Bengals' playoff game presented by NBC Sports since...
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?
Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans
The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
thecomeback.com
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
247Sports
2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five
the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
Huggins Sticks Up for Jose Perez, Calls Out NCAA
All Bob Huggins and Jose Perez want is an answer.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
thecomeback.com
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0