Alabama State

Look: Ohio State's Quarterback Competition Already Heating Up

The 2022 college football season for the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially in the rearview. After suffering a loss in the last game of the regular season, the Buckeyes still managed to make the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, Ohio State fell just short against the eventual champion Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation

The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
EVANSTON, IL
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?

Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
LEXINGTON, KY
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans

The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
CINCINNATI, OH
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
COLUMBUS, OH
2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five

the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
