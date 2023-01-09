Cameras installed to catch speeders near Youngstown schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city officials are warning those who drive through school zones that if they’re caught speeding, there will be some potentially expensive consequences.

“I don’t want anyone out there to say, ‘You didn’t tell me that this was gonna happen.’ Don’t call my office and say, ‘I got a ticket,'” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

School zones around 11 different buildings now have or are getting new equipment aimed at reducing speeding violations and improving safety.

The cameras are at the following locations:

Chaney High School: S. Hazelwood Avenue East High School: Bennington Avenue East High School: E. High Avenue Kirkmere Elementary School: Kirk Road Rayen Early College Middle School: Williamson Avenue Saint Christine: S. Schenley Avenue Stambaugh Charter Academy: S. Hazelwood Avenue Valley Christian: Southern Boulevard Volney Rogers Elementary School: S. Schenley Avenue Woodrow Wilson Alternative School: Gibson Street Woodrow Wilson Alternative School: E. Indianola Avenue

It’s part of a program that started almost two years ago between the city and a company known as Blue Line Solutions.

Blue Line Solutions will have two different devices in place for the school zones. One of them will tell you your speed and the other will capture images of your vehicle and its license plate to send tickets to speeders.

Although the solar-powered cameras are eventually planned for every school zone in the city, officials chose to start with the first 11 after performing a study on traffic activities in those areas.

“We discovered that there was an excessive number of speeding vehicles in our school zones. Speeding vehicles for the purpose of this study were considered to be any vehicle speeding in excess of 10 miles per hour over the speed limit,” said Det. Sgt. Jose Morales.

The program will start next Tuesday with a 30-day grace period where drivers will be sent warning notices. Enforcement will begin on Feb. 17.

Fines will range from $100 to $150 per infraction.

Enforcement periods will start based on class times at each building and will all run through 9 p.m. each night.

“That is how it’s set up right now because there’s a lot of afterschool programs in Youngstown. There’s a lot of children that hang out at the school and play ball and things like that,” said Gena Sullivan with Blue Line Solutions.

Police hope the next six weeks will educate motorists on slowing down and paying attention around schools.

