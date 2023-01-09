Read full article on original website
Updated: 13,400 customers in Central Alabama without power
13,400 customers in Central Alabama are without power after yesterday's damaging storms as of 12 p.m., said an update from Alabama Power. Outages remain for several counties. From the update by Alabama Power:. Dallas County – 5,500 customers. Primarily affecting Selma and Orrville. Tallapoosa County – 5,200 customers.
Alabama Power reports 24,600 customers without power after storms
Dallas County was among several others to have widespread power outage, with Alabama Power reporting that there were 32,300 customers without power as of 3 p.m. Less than 50 in Wilcox and Lowndes counties are without power. A message from Alabama Power said that personnel will be working overnight to restore power.
Opinion: 2022 was the Year of the Woman in Alabama state government
When I was Gov. Fob James’ appointments secretary in 1995, there was a woman who insisted we find qualified women and get them appointed to various positions in state government. It’s good to see that woman is practicing what she was preaching, because that woman was Kay Ivey, now soon-to-be the longest-serving governor of our state.
Morgan Lady Senators rank ninth in the state for AISA basketball
Morgan Academy Lady Senators are ranked ninth in the state for AISA basketball in the latest Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll. Morgan Academy girls (10-5) moved up the reach the ninth spot for the AISA. Morgan Academy boys (6-6) made their debut in the polls this week, ranking 10th for the AISA.
Southside Lady Panthers move up a spot in statewide poll to rank 5th
The Southside Lady Panthers moved up a spot in the latest Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll to be ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A. The Lady Panthers (15-3) were previously ranked sixth in the Class 3A poll. Other local teams made the rankings and got nominated as well....
Morgan Academy boys basketball team ranks 10th in AISA statewide poll
Morgan Academy boys made their first appearance on the Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll ranking 10th in the state for AISA. Morgan boys team has a (6-6) record. Morgan Academy girls (10-5) moved up in the poll and are now ranked ninth for the AISA. Other teams in Selma-Dallas County...
Parents: Make sure your children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations
Vaccines are safe and effective in protecting children against a variety of potentially dangerous infectious diseases. The Alabama Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics (AL-AAP) and the Alabama Department of Public Health encourage parents to keep their children and teens healthy by ensuring they receive vaccines according to the recommended schedule. Vaccines are important as they help children's immune systems fight infections.
