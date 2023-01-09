GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department officers are warning the community of a scam involving a Facebook sale ad for puppies. Officers met with an individual who reported a monetary loss of $200 after responding to a Facebook sale ad for puppies. It was reported the victim sent the deposit for a puppy, but was then blocked by the seller and never received the puppy. Officers attempted to contact the seller, but spoke to an individual claiming their Facebook account had been hacked and they were not selling puppies.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO