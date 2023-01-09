Read full article on original website
Residents Invited to Comment on Updated Greenbelt Master Plan
GREEN RIVER — Green River residents are being asked to check out the updated master plan for the Greenbelt and provide comments on their wants for the pathway. The master plan is available for review on the City of Green River website. Comments will be accepted now through February 17 and then will be presented for approval at the February 21 Green River City Council meeting.
Theresa Demas (October 26, 1942 – January 2, 2023)
Theresa (Teri) (Velikaneye) Demas, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 of natural causes in Saint Anthony, Idaho, where she resided the past two years at Homestead Assisted Living Center. No formal funeral will take place per Teri’s request. A family celebration of life will be held at a...
Shirley Mae Cordova (May 12, 1951 – January 12, 2023)
Shirley Mae Cordova, 71, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. She was a life-long resident of Green River. She was born May 12, 1951 in Green River; Wyoming. Shirley was the third child of seven...
SCSD No. 2 Board Renews Superintendent Contract, Hears First Semester Review
GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 Board of Trustees renewed Superintendent Craig Barringer’s contract for another year during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Barringer’s contract will be extended from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Additionally, Superintendent Barringer gave an update...
Application Submitted to Convert Bridger Power Plant to Natural Gas
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) has submitted an application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission to convert the primary fuel source from coal to natural gas for Units 1 and 2 at the Jim Bridger Power Plant east of Rock Springs. A public notice was published on...
Joyce Houston (April 12, 1944 – December 29, 2022)
Joyce Houston, 78, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident for 50 years and former resident of Oxnard, California. Mrs. Houston died following a lengthy illness. She was born on April 12, 1944 in Auburn, California, the daughter of William...
Superintendent, RSHS Principal Support Continued Four-Day School Week (Part 2)
ROCK SPRINGS — Additional support for continuing the four-day school week has come from Rock Springs High School Principal Glen Suppes and from Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern. Suppes echoed the sentiments of Rock Springs Junior High School Principal Kris Cundall, Pilot Butte Elementary...
Most Students like Four-Day School Week Even with Its Challenges (Part 3)
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 administrators who have been interviewed have expressed strong support for the four-day school week and for continuing it in 2023-2024. Where the rubber hits the road is with the students and what they think of the four-day school week schedule.
Western Invites Public to Submit Chili Recipes for Annual Cook-Off
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is hosting its annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, February 4 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Western is looking for businesses and individuals to show off their chili making skills for the annual event. Both red and green chili are accepted for the competition. Those wishing to participate should submit their registration form to Western by Friday, January 27.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 13
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More – 2nd Offense Within 1 Year. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic –...
Green River Police Department Warns Community of Puppy Scam
GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department officers are warning the community of a scam involving a Facebook sale ad for puppies. Officers met with an individual who reported a monetary loss of $200 after responding to a Facebook sale ad for puppies. It was reported the victim sent the deposit for a puppy, but was then blocked by the seller and never received the puppy. Officers attempted to contact the seller, but spoke to an individual claiming their Facebook account had been hacked and they were not selling puppies.
It’s Time to Register for Rock Springs Little League Baseball!
Saturday, February 11th 10am-12pm Recreation Center Meeting Room Top Floor. We are always looking for coaches and volunteers to help make our season successful!
