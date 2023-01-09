Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Davenport University and Pine Rest form education partnership
Two West Michigan entities are working together to support the next generation of mental health caregivers. Davenport University and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services are collaborating to tackle West Michigan’s nurse shortage, providing up to $40,000 in tuition assistance for each Davenport student accepted to Pine Rest’s Academy for Nursing Students.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ChoiceOne adds new leader, promotes three employees
A local bank recently welcomed a new leader in Holland and made some promotions among other offices. Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank earlier this week said it hired David Huisman as vice president and commercial loan officer and promoted Josh Hucul to vice president of lending technology, Jamie Sheffer to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA AML) investigator and Britney Herrygers as branch manager for the North Muskegon branch.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan sees AI innovations take shape
With the rapid growth of artificial intelligence worldwide, companies and individuals here in West Michigan have embraced the technology’s potential. AI, which centers around intelligence demonstrated by machines through tasks such as speech recognition or computer vision, is expected to grow from $387.5 billion globally in 2022 to $1.4 trillion by 2029, according to a report from Fortune Business Insights. The rising demand and interest in AI capabilities has prompted businesses worldwide to consider how to make use of the technology.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
CarePatrol expands footprint, adds to management team
A local senior placement service added three new partners and expanded to provide services in two new locations. CarePatrol of Western Michigan, a local senior care consultant, said it now will provide services to the Greenville and Lakeview areas. The company also appointed three new management partners, Melanie Lockerby, Nick...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit dispensary to open in Grand Rapids
Another cannabis dispensary is ready to open in Grand Rapids. House of Dank is set to host a grand opening party 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3510 E. Mall Drive. There will be giveaways, vendors and more, according to a release from the company. “Coming to Grand Rapids is...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Wheeler Development Group finishes more townhomes, sets sights on new projects
Another townhome development was completed in Grand Rapids. Wheeler Development Group said Wednesday, Jan. 11, it finished the $12 million, 52-unit Evergreen Townhomes, 3431 E. Beltline Ave. The project started a little more than a year ago, but supply chain disruptions delayed the project a bit, according to WDG spokesperson...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 5 more stores in Michigan
Five more Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stores in Michigan will close in the coming weeks as the struggling retailer looks to cut costs. The company on Tuesday announced that stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Brighton, Lansing and Muskegon will be among those to shut down to help the company cut $80 million to $100 million in costs.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
City releases guide to its annual financial report
To help make its annual report more accessible, the city of Grand Rapids released a guide that summarizes its recent finances. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) and the Citizen’s Guide to the City’s Finances for fiscal year 2022 have been published online and were featured in a recent committee of the whole meeting. During a presentation, City Comptroller Max Frantz introduced the latest citizen’s guide — an easy-to-read, summarized version of the ACFR.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Merrill Lynch names wealth management adviser
We are pleased to introduce Brian LaFave as a part of the Merrill Thundering Herd. Based in Grand Rapids, Brian brings decades of experience spent in wealth management. A CFP certificant, Brian looks forward to helping clients develop a personalized financial plan and investment approach.
