With the rapid growth of artificial intelligence worldwide, companies and individuals here in West Michigan have embraced the technology’s potential. AI, which centers around intelligence demonstrated by machines through tasks such as speech recognition or computer vision, is expected to grow from $387.5 billion globally in 2022 to $1.4 trillion by 2029, according to a report from Fortune Business Insights. The rising demand and interest in AI capabilities has prompted businesses worldwide to consider how to make use of the technology.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO