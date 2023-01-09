Read full article on original website
WJLA
MLK Day 2023: List of parades, community service events, & celebrations in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday honors the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many may see it as another holiday off from work, but its true purpose serves as a reminder to communities and is seen as a day to give back to those around you.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
mocoshow.com
Rap Contest (for 13-18 year old) About the Harmful Effects of Menthol Cigarettes/Vape
And ‘Rapping About Prevention’ is sponsoring a rap contest for those between the ages of 13-18 who live in Montgomery County. Contest Details below:. WHAT: Create your own Rap about the harmful effects of Menthol. Facts: More than 18.9 million people currently vape/smoke menthol cigarettes. Flavors, including menthol, are one of the main reasons kids start using tobacco products.* Also, Tobacco Companies target minority communities using the more addictive menthol flavor.
mocoshow.com
‘Washington Wizards Winter Reading Challenge’ Now Open for Young Readers
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) and the Washington Wizards have teamed up with the D.C. Public Library, the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, the Alexandria Library and the Fairfax County Public Library to get young people reading this winter with the “Wizards Winter Reading Challenge.” The free challenge, designed for ages 3-19, is now underway and will run through March 31.
mocoshow.com
Adventist Healthcare Opens Primary Care Office in Takoma Park
As part of the Washington Adventist Hospital relocation requirements, the City supported Adventist’s request to close the urgent care center and Adventist HealthCare agreed to open a primary care office that includes behavioral health counseling. Adventist Medical Group in Takoma Park. 7610 Carroll Avenue, Suite 410. Takoma Park, MD...
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More
The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
mocoshow.com
Update on Upcoming Andy’s Pizza Location in Bethesda
Andy’s Pizza, the 2021 winner of the International Pizza Challenge™, is coming to Montgomery County with an upcoming location at 4600 East West Highway– the former site of sandwich shop Booeymonger in Bethesda. According to a representative from Andy’s, the restaurant is “approximately six months away from opening.”
mocoshow.com
Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million
Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
mocoshow.com
Germantown House Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a house fire in the 13200blk of Bayberry Drive in Germantown on Friday morning . According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the kitchen of the end-of-row townhouse and was caused by “combustibles too close to heat source.” Damage is estimated to be $100K ($80k structure, $20k contents). Firefighters reported lots of storage and other materials in the home. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries (minor burns) and two people have been displaced.
mocoshow.com
Three $10,000-Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in MoCo; Jackpot Climbs to $1.35 Billion
While nobody matched all six numbers in last night’s Mega Millions drawing, three MoCo retailers sold winning tickets worth $10,000. Those stores were the State Line Market at 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring, Tiger Beer, Wine & Deli at 303 North Washington Street in Rockville, and Watkins Mill Beer & Wine at 857 Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place this Friday, January 13, and has an estimated value of $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
hyattsvillewire.com
Two New Route 1 Eateries Make List of D.C.’s Best Casual Restaurants
Two Route 1 eateries made the Washington Post‘s list of the D.C. area’s 10 best casual eateries, even though neither has a normal location. Hyattsville home-based pizzeria Ramona’s Pizza Garden and miXt Food Hall tenant Spice Kitchen both made the list written by restaurant reviewer Tim Carman.
fox5dc.com
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
streetcarsuburbs.news
The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel
People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
FireRescue1
Retired firefighter wins $50,000 Maryland Pick 5 prize for third time
ACCOKEEK, Md. — A retired firefighter who lives in Prince George’s County won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize in the Nov. 19 drawing after claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in the fall, the Maryland Lottery announced this week. “I just couldn't believe it,” said the winner, who...
mocoshow.com
MLK Celebration, Day of Service Set for Jan. 16
Montgomery County is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute and celebration from 4–5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at The Music Center at Strathmore. This free event, “We Are Martin,” will feature special guests, performing artists and a 200-student chorus from Spark M. Matsunaga Elementary School. The Montgomery County Volunteer Center is also hosting the main event for the annual MLK Day of Service from noon–3 p.m. on Jan. 16, at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center at 5701 Marinelli Road in North Bethesda. There are also three partner sites hosting events on Jan. 16:
mocoshow.com
2 Alarm Fire Closes Westlake Drive Near Montgomery Mall; Several Rescued
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire on Westlake Drive near Montgomery Mall on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, crews arrived to find heavy smoke on the second floor of the apartment complex. As of 4:45pm most of the fire had been knocked down with several crews on the scene. Firefighters rescued and assisted several occupants and additional EMS units were called to the scene. Westlake Dr is currently closed/blocked between Democracy Boulevard and Westlake Terrace near Westfield Montgomery Mall. We’ll continue to update as additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
mocoshow.com
Lovisa to Open Today in Montgomery Mall
Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opens today, January 12, at 11am at Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora. Click here to see a full list of new stores at Montgomery Mall.
mocoshow.com
Transportation Holiday Schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16
Per MCDOT: Below are the transportation related holiday schedules for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. Ride On, extRa and Flex bus services – Will operate on a Holiday schedule. Ride On Flash bus service – The Orange line will operate on a Holiday schedule. The...
Employee At Maryland HS 'Inadvertently' Emailed Explicit Photos To All Students
A school employee accidentally sent out sexually explicit pictures to all middle school students on a very unlucky Friday the 13th, the school confirms. The faculty member at Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School "inadvertently emailed a message" that contained the images to the students, with …
