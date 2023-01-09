Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
‘Saint Omer’ explores a mother’s unspeakable act
French filmmaker Alice Diop at first didn’t understand why she felt so drawn to the true-life story of a French woman of Senegalese origin on trial for the drowning death of her daughter.
realitytitbit.com
Tammy Slaton’s body ‘shuts down’ in emotional 1000-lb Sisters trailer
Tammy Slaton was told her body had “shut down” before she was hospitalized, as seen on the 1000-lb Sisters season 4 trailer. The new season also follows her marriage to Caleb Willingham, as well as her brother Chris’ transformation. The trailer begins by showing a November 2021...
Comments / 0