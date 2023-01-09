Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Husband Makes Gorgeous Custom Dining Room Accent Wall With Simple Strips of Wood
We love the texture!
HGTV Star Christina Hall's Pick For The Best Type Of Cabinet And Drawer Pulls
The finishing touches of any renovation project may be the hardest to settle on because we all know they really tie together the room's overall aesthetic.
homedit.com
McMansion Styles Slowly Fade From The Suburban Landscape
A McMansion is a large home, often mass-produced with low-quality materials. These homes were popular in the 1980s through the early 2000s but have fallen out of favor. Today, many homeowners gravitate toward the simple living movement of smaller homes. What Is A McMansion?. McMansion is a derogatory term used...
[PHOTOS] Stunning! Look at This Enormous Palace of Luxury Here in Texas
We may have run across the most ostentatious home EVER, located in Sugar Land, Texas. I mean, we've seen so over-the-top, luxurious homes. But this one might actually be fit for a queen or king. This mega-mansion sits on 1.68 acres, boasts 9 bedrooms, and FOURTEEN bathrooms, and offers close to 20,000 square feet of living space for the "bargain" price of $10.9 million. (Oh that's all?)
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0