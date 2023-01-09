ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
homedit.com

McMansion Styles Slowly Fade From The Suburban Landscape

A McMansion is a large home, often mass-produced with low-quality materials. These homes were popular in the 1980s through the early 2000s but have fallen out of favor. Today, many homeowners gravitate toward the simple living movement of smaller homes. What Is A McMansion?. McMansion is a derogatory term used...
101.5 KNUE

[PHOTOS] Stunning! Look at This Enormous Palace of Luxury Here in Texas

We may have run across the most ostentatious home EVER, located in Sugar Land, Texas. I mean, we've seen so over-the-top, luxurious homes. But this one might actually be fit for a queen or king. This mega-mansion sits on 1.68 acres, boasts 9 bedrooms, and FOURTEEN bathrooms, and offers close to 20,000 square feet of living space for the "bargain" price of $10.9 million. (Oh that's all?)
SUGAR LAND, TX
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy