AUSTIN – The 3:00 – 3:59 p.m. hour included $821,126 in Mega Millions draw sales. Current hourly sales per minute in Texas are $13,685. Texas Lottery® players can start their weekend by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in lottery history. After there were no winners for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $940 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $486 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO