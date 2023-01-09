ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Third Largest Jackpot Prize in Mega Millions history

AUSTIN – It continues to climb! After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion, the third largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $576.8 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

TWC Lowers Taxes for Texas Employers in 2023

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced the average unemployment insurance (. ) tax rate for all employers will be 1.16% for calendar year (. ) 2023. Last year, the average tax rate was 1.35%. The minimum tax rate is paid by more than 370,000...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas

“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot $940 Million, fourth largest in Mega Millions history

AUSTIN – The 3:00 – 3:59 p.m. hour included $821,126 in Mega Millions draw sales. Current hourly sales per minute in Texas are $13,685. Texas Lottery® players can start their weekend by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in lottery history. After there were no winners for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $940 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $486 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Cowtown Coliseum Partners with PBR to Launch 30-Part Stockyards Showcase Event Series Beginning January 19

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 12, 2023) – As part of the joint venture between the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co., it was today announced that the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards will host a 30-week PBR series, welcoming the Stockyards Showcase on Thursdays from January 19-November 16.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Mega Millions Jackpot Is Sixth largest lottery jackpot prize in U.S. history

AUSTIN – After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, Texas Lottery® players can begin the new year by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $785 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tuesday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $395 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $940 million.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured

Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Focus Daily News

City of DeSoto Request for Bid

The City of DeSoto (City) invites participation in the Request for Bid (RFB) for experienced and qualified contractor(s) to provide all machinery, equipment, tools, superintendence, labor, insurance and other accessories and services necessary for the turnkey demolition and removal of all construction debris materials associated with the City’s 2022 Building Demolition Project. This demolition project will consist of demolishing the following seven (7) City-owned buildings:
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian City Council Denies Electronic Sign on Highway 67

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council denied a request by local business owner Doug Hunt of Access Storage Tuesday night at its city council meeting. Hunt explained that the proposed sign, an electronic message sign on a billboard, would be an immediate asset to local businesses. The use of the signage would be for both on-site and off-premise advertising.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

$344.1 Million SNAP Emergency Benefits Approved For January

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Dee Brown Inc. (DBI), Local Company, Built Midlothian Veterans Tribute Memorial

Dee Brown Inc. (DBI) recently completed stone and masonry work on the Veterans Tribute Memorial in the Midlothian Community Park, just south of Dallas. Dedicated on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7, 2022, the Memorial combines colored concrete walks with four large black cubic granite benches that are set within the landscape leading up to the memorial. At the end of the walkway is a large black granite star set in the foundation of a single flagpole. An outer rim of granite contains a quote from U.S. Army General John J. Pershing, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds,” spoken in remembrance of American soldiers who died in World War 1.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS RED OAK 7 PHASE I SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015

Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the RED OAK 7 PHASE 1 SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENING AND READING.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy