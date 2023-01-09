Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are elgibleAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park AnnouncementNick ReynoldsFrisco, TX
Related
Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Third Largest Jackpot Prize in Mega Millions history
AUSTIN – It continues to climb! After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion, the third largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $576.8 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion.
TWC Lowers Taxes for Texas Employers in 2023
AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced the average unemployment insurance (. ) tax rate for all employers will be 1.16% for calendar year (. ) 2023. Last year, the average tax rate was 1.35%. The minimum tax rate is paid by more than 370,000...
Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas
“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Releases Texas Broadband Development Map Identifying Areas Eligible for Funding
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from internet service providers (ISPs) to show the availability of various types of high-speed internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by...
Duncanville Community to Celebrate Monumental Victory with Parade
January 12, 2023 – For the fourth time in the past five years, the DHS football team returned to the UIL 6A State Championship game with this matchup bringing the state’s top title home to the City of Champions. The City of Duncanville is hosting a parade honoring...
Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot $940 Million, fourth largest in Mega Millions history
AUSTIN – The 3:00 – 3:59 p.m. hour included $821,126 in Mega Millions draw sales. Current hourly sales per minute in Texas are $13,685. Texas Lottery® players can start their weekend by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in lottery history. After there were no winners for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $940 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $486 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion.
Cowtown Coliseum Partners with PBR to Launch 30-Part Stockyards Showcase Event Series Beginning January 19
FORT WORTH, Texas (January 12, 2023) – As part of the joint venture between the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co., it was today announced that the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards will host a 30-week PBR series, welcoming the Stockyards Showcase on Thursdays from January 19-November 16.
Mega Millions Jackpot Is Sixth largest lottery jackpot prize in U.S. history
AUSTIN – After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, Texas Lottery® players can begin the new year by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $785 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tuesday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $395 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $940 million.
Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured
Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
Ariat Announces New Partnership with Dickies Arena and FWSSR
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, (Jan. 10, 2023) –Texans are no stranger to the Ariat brand, chances are you already own a pair of Ariat boots or jeans. Building on their shared commitment to the western lifestyle, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Dickies Arena are proud to announce a new partnership with Ariat International.
Governor Abbott Supports New ERCOT Reliability Standard, Market Design
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) supporting the adoption of a reliability standard and new reliability design for the ERCOT market, as more people and businesses move to Texas and energy demand grows. “After an extensive 18-month stakeholder engagement process...
City of DeSoto Request for Bid
The City of DeSoto (City) invites participation in the Request for Bid (RFB) for experienced and qualified contractor(s) to provide all machinery, equipment, tools, superintendence, labor, insurance and other accessories and services necessary for the turnkey demolition and removal of all construction debris materials associated with the City’s 2022 Building Demolition Project. This demolition project will consist of demolishing the following seven (7) City-owned buildings:
Midlothian City Council Denies Electronic Sign on Highway 67
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council denied a request by local business owner Doug Hunt of Access Storage Tuesday night at its city council meeting. Hunt explained that the proposed sign, an electronic message sign on a billboard, would be an immediate asset to local businesses. The use of the signage would be for both on-site and off-premise advertising.
Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
$344.1 Million SNAP Emergency Benefits Approved For January
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter...
Glenn Heights Resident Kenneth Berta Begins 2023 Thanks to a Miracle – And Four Firefighter Paramedics
Life Saving Actions By Glenn Heights First Responders Give Kenneth Berta A 2nd Chance At Life. Few people can say they’ve died and come back to life, and in Kenneth Berta’s case, he was “brought back to life” a dozen times. It happened last year in...
DeSoto ISD May 2023 School Board Election: Candidate Filing Period Open
DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2023 Board of Trustees election scheduled for May 6, 2023. The candidate filing period is open now through Friday, February 17, 2023. The DeSoto ISD School Board is composed of seven trustees. As...
Dee Brown Inc. (DBI), Local Company, Built Midlothian Veterans Tribute Memorial
Dee Brown Inc. (DBI) recently completed stone and masonry work on the Veterans Tribute Memorial in the Midlothian Community Park, just south of Dallas. Dedicated on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7, 2022, the Memorial combines colored concrete walks with four large black cubic granite benches that are set within the landscape leading up to the memorial. At the end of the walkway is a large black granite star set in the foundation of a single flagpole. An outer rim of granite contains a quote from U.S. Army General John J. Pershing, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds,” spoken in remembrance of American soldiers who died in World War 1.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS RED OAK 7 PHASE I SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015
Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the RED OAK 7 PHASE 1 SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENING AND READING.
DeSoto City Council approves $5000 increase in Over 65 Homestead Exemption
DESOTO – The DeSoto City Council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing a $5,000 increase in its “Over 65 Homestead Exemption.” This will set DeSoto’s exemption amount at $40,000 for fiscal year 2024/tax year 2023. DeSoto Finance Director Tracy Cormier presented the item to council stating “The...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0