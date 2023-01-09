Conrad Thompson source says Nick Khan has a deal with Vince McMahon to sell WWE, Khan gets a big payday, sale talks brewing for years

Read full article on original website
Stephanie McMahon undergoes surgery following WWE resignation
It’s been a busy week for Stephanie McMahon as she not only left WWE but also underwent surgery. The former Chairwoman and CEO of WWE noted on Twitter that she had surgery done to fix her ankle by Dr. Waldrop of Andrews Sports Medicine. WWE sends talent to Birmingham to have their surgeries done, including Cody Rhodes for his torn pec and Robert Roode when he had spinal neck fusion surgery.
