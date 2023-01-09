Read full article on original website
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
Zach Johnson gives Tiger Woods two conditions to PLAY in 2023 Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson is not ruling out Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Speaking before the Sony Open in Hawaii, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain claimed that Woods is part of the team, adding: "It's just a matter of to what degree, right?" Qualifying for the 44th Ryder Cup...
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events
Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii gets underway this week at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. With the Tournament of Champions behind us, we now get to enjoy the first full-field event of the new year, and among the long list of pros teeing it up at the Seth Raynor-designed Waialae are several stars looking to make their mark early in 2023.
Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"
PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
Does the PGA Tour pay winners enough? Pros ponder the question
Should PGA Tour winners cash even bigger checks? Adam Scott thinks it’s worth discussing. Or at least he was intrigued by the idea when a reporter brought it up during Scott’s Sony Open press conference on Tuesday. The PGA Tour has long distributed 18 percent of its tournament...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
This Jordan Spieth hole? It featured rules, a fence — and ‘a whoa, Mikey’
He carded a six, but there was so much more. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Still, the Jordan Spieth experience remains must-see, and Friday’s sequence during the Sony Open’s second round was no different. What did it have? What didn’t it?. A water...
How to watch the 2023 Sony Open on Friday: Round 2 live coverage
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday afternoon with the second round at Waialae Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 2 on TV or online. With (almost) one round complete at this year’s Sony Open, Jordan Spieth finds himself tied on top of the leaderboard. The three-time major champion and fan favorite recorded seven birdies against one bogey on Thursday to shoot an opening-round 64.
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Yes, the great Sam Snead used to actually putt croquet style until it was banned because he was too good at it
If you happened to flip to Golf Channel before coverage of this week's Sony Open started (more likely to happen this week with that late Hawaii start), you may have stumbled upon an unusual sight. A golfer putting croquet style. And not just any golfer, but Sam Snead, one of the greatest golfers of all time.
If this guy really brought his clubs to a Masters practice round thinking he could play, he's a golf legend
As we've learned through the years, reddit can be an, um, interesting place. But you can find some true gems on there like the story of the guy who found a gem of a Scotty Cameron putter at a thrift store. And now, one of the greatest—and funniest—golf photos of all time.
‘It’s hard to go Saudi to Chicago’: Jordan Spieth enters LIV Golf joke chat
Jordan Spieth, after a question about RVs, joked about LIV Golf. And 2023 hasn’t lost a step on the topic. To review, Spieth has mostly stayed about the fray. In early July, his social media channels had shared a note that squelched rumors that he was in discussions with LIV, the upstart, Saudi-backed series that starts its second season next month, and that he backed the PGA Tour, the series he’s played on professionally for over a decade. The next day, after the Scottish Open third round, Spieth repeated himself. And that’s about it.
Fully Equipped mailbag: Are carbon composites here to stay?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Is carbon technology here to stay or is it just a passing fad until the next big thing? – Adam B., Louisiana. Great question and no need to...
‘I would’ve never known’: Rare internal out-of-bounds lurks again at Sony Open
In his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open earlier this week, Jordan Spieth was asked about the internal out-of-bounds to the right of Waialae‘s long par-4 13th hole. “The one that doglegs around the bunker? Down the right side?” Spieth said, thinking back on his practice round that...
Trailer Drops for Netflix’s New Documentary Series on the PGA Tour
Netflix producers started filming as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s battle came to a head.
The 'fantastic and fun' practice trick tour pros use to improve their golf swings
When the ball starts going sideways, most of us head into a state of panic: What am I doing wrong? Where's the glitch in my technique? How can I fix it? Quickly, we risk becoming overwhelmed with intense technical thoughts that will leave us more confused than ever. No golfer...
Niccolo Moretti, international PG, reveals B1G commitment
Niccolo Moretti is an international hoops prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Wednesday morning, he revealed he’s coming to the B1G. Moretti is committing to Illinois, joining a trio of prospects in the recruiting class that has already signed NLI with the Illini. Moretti is a 6-foot-2 Italian point guard that is playing for the NBA Academy in Australia.
