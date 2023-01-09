Jordan Spieth, after a question about RVs, joked about LIV Golf. And 2023 hasn’t lost a step on the topic. To review, Spieth has mostly stayed about the fray. In early July, his social media channels had shared a note that squelched rumors that he was in discussions with LIV, the upstart, Saudi-backed series that starts its second season next month, and that he backed the PGA Tour, the series he’s played on professionally for over a decade. The next day, after the Scottish Open third round, Spieth repeated himself. And that’s about it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO