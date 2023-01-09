ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires

LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events

Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
OHIO STATE
Golf.com

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii gets underway this week at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. With the Tournament of Champions behind us, we now get to enjoy the first full-field event of the new year, and among the long list of pros teeing it up at the Seth Raynor-designed Waialae are several stars looking to make their mark early in 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works

Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
Golf.com

Does the PGA Tour pay winners enough? Pros ponder the question

Should PGA Tour winners cash even bigger checks? Adam Scott thinks it’s worth discussing. Or at least he was intrigued by the idea when a reporter brought it up during Scott’s Sony Open press conference on Tuesday. The PGA Tour has long distributed 18 percent of its tournament...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Golf.com

How to watch the 2023 Sony Open on Friday: Round 2 live coverage

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday afternoon with the second round at Waialae Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 2 on TV or online. With (almost) one round complete at this year’s Sony Open, Jordan Spieth finds himself tied on top of the leaderboard. The three-time major champion and fan favorite recorded seven birdies against one bogey on Thursday to shoot an opening-round 64.
HAWAII STATE
Golf.com

The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher

There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Golf.com

‘It’s hard to go Saudi to Chicago’: Jordan Spieth enters LIV Golf joke chat

Jordan Spieth, after a question about RVs, joked about LIV Golf. And 2023 hasn’t lost a step on the topic. To review, Spieth has mostly stayed about the fray. In early July, his social media channels had shared a note that squelched rumors that he was in discussions with LIV, the upstart, Saudi-backed series that starts its second season next month, and that he backed the PGA Tour, the series he’s played on professionally for over a decade. The next day, after the Scottish Open third round, Spieth repeated himself. And that’s about it.
CHICAGO, IL
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Are carbon composites here to stay?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Is carbon technology here to stay or is it just a passing fad until the next big thing? – Adam B., Louisiana. Great question and no need to...
Golf.com

‘I would’ve never known’: Rare internal out-of-bounds lurks again at Sony Open

In his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open earlier this week, Jordan Spieth was asked about the internal out-of-bounds to the right of Waialae‘s long par-4 13th hole. “The one that doglegs around the bunker? Down the right side?” Spieth said, thinking back on his practice round that...
saturdaytradition.com

Niccolo Moretti, international PG, reveals B1G commitment

Niccolo Moretti is an international hoops prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Wednesday morning, he revealed he’s coming to the B1G. Moretti is committing to Illinois, joining a trio of prospects in the recruiting class that has already signed NLI with the Illini. Moretti is a 6-foot-2 Italian point guard that is playing for the NBA Academy in Australia.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy