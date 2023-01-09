Read full article on original website
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
U.S. calls for U.N. to urge Taliban to reverse bans on women
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Friday pushed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans on women working for aid groups or attending universities and high school, diplomats said. The 15-member council met privately on Friday...
Russia criticises Reuters story on Russian hackers targeting U.S. nuclear scientists
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticised Reuters for spreading what it said was poorly sourced anti-Russian propaganda with a story about a Russian hacking team which targeted three nuclear research laboratories. Reuters on Jan. 6 reported the Russian hacking team, known as Cold River, had...
Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv – officials
KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city’s mayor said. Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
Explainer-Biden vs. Trump: What is the difference between the two classified records cases?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two different special counsels to independently investigate the handling of classified records by Republican former President Donald Trump and his Democratic successor, President Joe Biden. Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, is investigating whether Trump or his associates improperly...
Afghan fans disappointed at Australia cancellation over women’s rights
KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan cricketers playing on a stony, snowy pitch in Kabul on Friday said they were disappointed they would not be able to see a highly anticipated series against Australia, who withdrew over concerns over women’s rights. Australia’s men’s team pulled out of the three-match, one-day...
Biden will welcome Netherlands prime minister on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will meet at the White House with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
Kazakhstan strips ex-president’s family of legal immunity
ASTANA (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s parliament on Friday repealed a law that gave former president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s immediate family immunity from prosecution, and took away his status as a leader of the nation. Nazarbayev, 82, ran the oil-rich Central Asian nation between 1989-2019, and created a personality cult...
Factbox – Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran
(Reuters) – Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. – He served as deputy defence...
Peru’s chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s attorney general has launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for more than three dozen mostly civilian deaths during some of the country’s most violent social protests in years, her office said on Friday. The controversial ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo...
U.S. sending delegation to Cuba this month to restart law-enforcement talks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed in the talks, a...
Explainer-Washington creeps toward a debt catastrophe, again
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An expected showdown between President Joe Biden’s Democrats and a newly minted Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives over the debt ceiling is threatening to push Washington to the brink of a debt crisis. WHAT’S THE DEBT CEILING?. Washington regularly sets a...
Hungary says deadly attack on policemen in Budapest not a terrorist act – prosecutor
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – An attack in which a man injured three Hungarian police officers in Budapest late on Thursday with a knife, one of whom died in hospital, was not a terrorist act, a prosecutor told a briefing on Friday. As the three officers tried to detain him, the...
