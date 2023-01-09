Read full article on original website
Horace man arrested after getting car stuck, faces numerous charges
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County deputies after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan Stanley walked to a rural home...
Stutsman County Cattle Hauler Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a semi near Jamestown. The State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle driven by 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. Swartzentruber was turning left to head east on the Interstate 94 ramp. He was traveling too fast while trying to turn, and the cattle shifted in the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound ramp on its passenger side.
Fourteen cattle dead in semi rollover near Jamestown; Driver citied
Two semi truck drivers injured in Richland County crash
DWIGHT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash north of Dwight, North Dakota Thursday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., both were driving semi trucks when one of the drivers, Jace Davis, 31, attempted to stop at the intersection but slid through and struck the other truck, driven by Dustin Maanum, 44.
14 cattle die after semi tips in Stutsman County
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 14 cattle died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Jamestown. At 2 PM, a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. The driver, 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber from Browerville, MN, was negotiating a left hand turn to travel eastbound on the Interstate 94 on ramp.
FPD officers convince terrorizing suspect to peacefully surrender
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says on Jan. 10, officers were able to successfully negotiate with a terrorizing suspect and get her to peacefully come to her door. The suspect, 29-year-old Katheryn Pederson, is said to have made several threats to a Fargo business she...
14 head of cattle killed in truck rollover at Jamestown
A semi with a cattle trailer overturned at the Interstate 94 and Highway 52 bypass at Jamestown Thursday, killing 14 head of cattle.
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people are facing potential charges following a car and foot chase in West Fargo. Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Ave. NE for a car that recently fled from another local agency.
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial of Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial...
West Fargo investigates arson case
Arson may be to blame for a West Fargo house fire that slightly injured one individual. Fire teams were called to the 500 block of 17th Street East around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene they discovered several active fires throughout the home. Three adults and two...
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
Man facing drug charges after running off near Claire City
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man. Authorities say it happened in the Claire City area just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A deputy had learned...
Vehicle and Foot Pursuit in SE Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly before 3 pm on Tuesday, Jamestown Police attempted to stop a U-Haul truck driven by a female with a suspended license in the area of the 800 block of 9th Street SE. The U-Haul attempted to flee the traffic stop, eventually coming to a...
Florida man shares how he claims he lost $4,000 to ‘Scammerblaster’ of Oakes, N.D.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars when he dealt with an Oakes, North Dakota man known as Scammerblaster. “I had $4,000 dollars invested in equipment that ended up being junk. Because of that, I feel like he ripped me off. He, I could say stole but, really, I got the equipment but it never truly worked like it was supposed to,” says Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution.
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. “Our investigation unit is on scene, our K9 is on scene and our fire marshal, and they’re going to be doing a thorough investigation to find the cause.” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota highway patrol says one driver was slowing down on highway 2 near Crary in Ramsey County Monday night, when he was hit from behind by another car at highway speed. Everyone in both vehicles was hurt with non-serious injuries. The woman who...
Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
