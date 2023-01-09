Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
NME
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his ‘Mad Max’ costume for secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his costume from Mad Max: Fury Road for a secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle when they were dating. As the prince writes in his new memoir Spare [via The Independent], he and his wife were about to go public with their relationship at the time but wanted one last night of anonymity.
NME
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
NME
Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes win criticised by mother of serial killer’s victim
Evan Peters’ win at the Golden Globes 2023 for the controversial Netflix hit series, Dahmer, has been criticised. Peters picked up the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the infamous American serial killer. However, the actor’s lauded performance as Dahmer has caused consternation among many since it arrived on the streaming service in 2022.
NME
Marvel producer on Harry Styles’ character Starfox: “There are more stories to be told”
Nate Moore – the co-producer of Marvel‘s 2021 film Eternals – has teased further projects with Harry Styles‘ character of Starfox (aka Eros) from the film. Speaking on Crew Call, a podcast produced by Deadline, Moore was asked by host Anthony D’Alessandro if Styles’ appearance in the movie was “just a stunt”. Moore refuted this claim, stating that the production team “certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag”.
NME
8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music
Take a walk through our Hey! Listen columns, and you’ll find that the world of video game music is weird, wonderful, and remarkably varied. From Gran Turismo‘s Japanese jazz fusion roots to the wild connection between Queen and the Ogre Battle series, so many of our favourite original soundtracks have thoroughly fascinating backstories that are worth celebrating.
NME
The best RPGs you can play in 2023
R oleplaying games (RPGs) time a lot of time and there’s no way around it. Whether your RPG involves fighting dragons, maxing out your materia, exploring the seedy underbelly of Night City or even just starting a fistfight with god, chances are it’s going to take you tens of hours to get good at it.
NME
‘God Of War’ star Christopher Judge disagrees with fans casting Dave Bautista as Kratos
Christopher Judge, the actor behind Kratos in Sony‘s God Of War series, has responded to suggestions that Dave Bautista should play Kratos in a live-action series. Last March, it was reported that a God Of War TV series was in the works at Amazon Prime Video. While the adaptation...
NME
Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis teams up with G2 Esports for new single ‘Detonate’
Esports organisation G2 Esports has released their 2023 anthem ‘Detonate’, featuring viral star Jeris Johnson and Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis – check it out below. The song was developed in-house by G2 and, according to the esports organisation, “further demonstrates how G2 Esports plans to expand within music, reinforcing the top tier entertainment it delivers to its 45million fans worldwide.”
NME
Acts hit out at lack of R&B representation at BRIT Awards
Numerous artists have criticised the BRIT Awards for the lack of representation of R&B amongst the nominees. The nominees for this year’s awards were revealed yesterday (January 12), with Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith all up for the Best Pop/R&B category. R&B has also been overlooked in other non-genre specific categories.
NME
‘Industry’ star Marisa Abel confirmed to play Amy Winehouse in biopic ‘Back To Black’
Industry star Marisa Abel has been confirmed to play Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic Back To Black – check out the first image above. Focus Features has partnered with StudioCanal on the project, which has been in talks since 2018. The studio released a photo of Abel in character on Friday (January 13), confirming prior reports that she’d been cast as the Camden singer.
NME
Idris Elba confirms release date for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ movie
Idris Elba has confirmed the release date of the Luther movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun. After teasing a big announcement via his social media on Thursday afternoon (January 12), the actor posted a video clip breaking the news in character as DCI John Luther. In the video, he also revealed there would be both a theatrical release and one via streaming.
NME
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will launch with controversial Denuvo software on PC
The Steam release of Hogwarts Legacy will include controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo. Denuvo is a digital rights management (DRM) solution, with its anti-tamper software encrypting game files and requiring occasional online verification. While this means players must remain online at all times, it makes the games harder to pirate or crack.
NME
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter shares tribute song for late brother Aaron
Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter has shared a tribute song for his late brother Aaron – listen to ‘Hurts To Love You’ below. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last November, with the Backstreet Boys paying tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s The O2.
NME
Glorilla teams up with Moneybagg Yo on new song ‘On Wat U On’
Glorilla has teamed up with Moneybagg Yo on a new collaborative single called ‘On Wat U On’ – listen below. The 23-year-old rapper, who’s from Memphis, Tennessee, features in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today...
NME
Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’
Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
NME
Fall Out Boy announce new song ‘Love From The Other Side’
Fall Out Boy have announced details of their new song ‘Love From The Other Side’, which is due to be released next week. The announcement comes after weeks of cryptic teasing from the band, who have been sending fans missives and sharing other clues online. Today (January 11),...
NME
‘The Bear’ reveals season 2 release date and episode count
The Bear has announced the release date and episode count for its highly anticipated second season. The critically acclaimed kitchen drama starring Jeremy Allen White debuted on FX and Disney+ in 2022, and will return this year for a second round. After the show was confirmed to return in 2023...
NME
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
NME
New ‘Skull & Bones’ release date due “very soon” after latest delay
A new release date for Skull & Bones will be announced “very soon” after the latest delay to the game, Ubisoft says. After it was announced last September that the release of the much-anticipated game had been delayed once again until 2023, this week saw the game be pushed back once again, with a 2024 release now looking likely.
Comments / 0