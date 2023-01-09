ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC hospitals reach tentative agreement with nurses, ending strike

Two New York City hospitals reached tentative agreements early this morning with their nurses, ending the largest nurses' strike the city has seen in decades. Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with WNYC's Gwynne Hogan about the strike and how nurses across the city and the country have been affected by the pandemic.
