Sporting News

Cowboys-Buccaneers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

Super wild-card weekend will wrap with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys going on the road to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Cowboys are the lower seed in this playoff matchup despite winning 12 games this season. However, they are 2.5-point favorites, with the total set at 45.5 points, according to BetMGM. It should be a fun game for NFL DFS players to put together a DraftKings Showdown lineup and hopefully take a little bit of cash home.
Sporting News

Giants-Vikings FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests

In the second game of Sunday's triple-header, Saquon Barkley and the Giants will travel to Minnesota to play Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the second time within a month that these two teams are playing each other, as the Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. If this playoff game is anything, like we saw in Week 16, NFL DFS players should have fun putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup and hopefully taking home some cash.
Sporting News

Ben Simmons sets season-high assists, then benched in 4th quarter of Nets' loss vs Celtics

The Nets went just 8-19 in games without Kevin Durant last season. So with Brooklyn's MVP out after suffering a knee injury in their last game against the Heat, the Nets entered their highly anticipated showdown with the Celtics searching for answers. Playing in just their second game of the season without KD — the Nets beat the Pacers back in December — how would they respond?
Sporting News

Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?

Damian Lillard was starting to feel left out among the barrage of ridiculous performances in the NBA. And then he went for 50 against the Cavaliers, officially announcing his arrival to the league-wide scoring spree. It was the 13th 50-point game of his career, a remarkable number that ranks eighth...
Sporting News

Wild-Card Weekend FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

While fantasy leagues wrapped up in Weeks 17 and 18, the DFS season is hitting its home stretch. The NFL's super wild-card weekend slate provides DFS players with six entertaining games spread across three days. We've crafted our favorite FanDuel full roster lineup for this weekend's slate of games, opting to stack a contrarian QB and WR while riding with a couple of big-named studs, as well.
Sporting News

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12

There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News

Dolphins-Bills FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments includes Josh Allen and WHO!?

The second-seeded Bills host the seventh-seeded Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., opening their run at Super Bowl 57 with a divisional tilt on Wild Card weekend. With Josh Allen a top candidate for MVP (both in fantasy and reality) and Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the concussion protocol, sportsbooks largely have Buffalo running away with this one. Regardless, we have DFS lineups (and money!) to make, so we're heading to FanDuel to enter a single-game tournament.
Sporting News

Josh Giddey is shooting better than ever: How Thunder hiring legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland is paying off

Josh Giddey entered the 2022-23 season with one major area of improvement top of mind — developing as a shooter. In the offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder hired legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland, who spent 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs working with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray. He helped that trio improve their shooting strokes and halfway through the season, that same work is already paying dividends on Giddey.
Sporting News

NFL playoff bracket: Who will Eagles play in 2023 divisional round?

It's tended to be a lot sunnier in Philadelphia this season, especially with the Eagles thrashing teams left and right. Philly was aggressive in the offseason, with its biggest move being a trade for Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown. Fast forward nine months, and the Eagles are in the driver's seat after finishing the regular season as the NFL's top team.
Sporting News

Best prop bets for Giants-Vikings wild-card playoff game: Over/under picks for Saquon Barkley, T.J. Hockenson, more

In the second game of Sunday's super wild-card weekend tripleheader, we have the sixth-seeded Giants traveling to Minnesota for the second time within the past month to play the third-seeded Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Vikings enter this rematch as only three-point home favorites, with the total set at 48.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. When these two teams played each other on Christmas Eve, a lot of points were scored, and it came down to a game-winning field goal. Bettors hope Sunday's game will live up to what we saw in Week 16 as they try to cash in on some player prop bets.
