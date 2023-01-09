In the second game of Sunday's super wild-card weekend tripleheader, we have the sixth-seeded Giants traveling to Minnesota for the second time within the past month to play the third-seeded Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Vikings enter this rematch as only three-point home favorites, with the total set at 48.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. When these two teams played each other on Christmas Eve, a lot of points were scored, and it came down to a game-winning field goal. Bettors hope Sunday's game will live up to what we saw in Week 16 as they try to cash in on some player prop bets.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO