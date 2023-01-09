ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
WBUR

Syria faces economic hardship

Syrians say they're facing worse economic hardship now than at any other time during more than a decade of civil war — even though the president's regime has solidified its hold on much of the country. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports.
WBUR

Chinese 'wolf warrior' diplomat demoted

China effectively demoted a prominent "wolf warrior" diplomat, but analysts say it's a tactical shift in the face of domestic challenges that won't change Beijing's pursuit of its core interests. NPR's John Ruwitch reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy