Why did the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? Problems with offense, Kyler Murray lead to Arizona coach's dismissal

Andrew McCutchen has reportedly agreed to return to Pittsburgh, and all seems right in the baseball world, at least for this minute. McCutchen did the impossible in his first run with the franchise, playing the role of superstar in not only helping the Pirates break their string of under-.500 seasons, but lifting the club into the postseason for three consecutive years (2013-15). They haven’t been the same since he was traded away after the 2017 season, but now he’s back.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO