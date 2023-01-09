Why did the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? Problems with offense, Kyler Murray lead to Arizona coach's dismissal

Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
Sporting News
Ravens' Sammy Watkins wants Lamar Jackson back on field vs. Bengals: 'I hope he hobbles back out there'
Lamar Jackson's knee sprain has proved more fickle than anticipated. The Ravens star, who left his team's Week 13 game vs. the Broncos after taking a hit to the leg, hasn't taken part in practice in more than a month. On Thursday, he publicly disclosed the details of his injury on Twitter, a move that reportedly rankled team brass.
Sporting News
What channel is Chargers vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
A pair of hairdos take centerstage on Saturday night, when Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the AFC's opening wild-card matchup. Herbert and Lawrence are both making their playoff debuts, but both took very different routes to get to this point....
Sporting News
Why college football desperately needs to fix its postseason schedule
Imagine the AFC and NFC championship games getting more viewers than the Super Bowl. That is the world college football is living in right now. For the second time in three seasons, the College Football Playoff national championship game had fewer viewers than the CFP semifinals. A record-low 17.2 million viewers watched Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night after Georgia-Ohio State pulled in 22.4 million (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and TCU-Michigan had 21.7.
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game
The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
Sporting News
What time is Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings tonight? TV channel, streams for ESPN Thursday night game
ESPN has an Original Six matchup set for Thursday night, as the Maple Leafs and Red Wings meet on national TV. It's the third meeting between the two Atlantic Division foes. Toronto earned victories in the previous contests, winning 4-2 on Nov. 28 and then 4-1 just last weekend. The...
Sporting News
Bills' Dion Dawkins has hilarious dating analogy on playing Dolphins for third time: 'Hopefully we can take them home'
Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins thinks of Buffalo's wild-card meeting with the Dolphins on Sunday as less of a rubber match between divisional rivals, and more of a pivotal third date. The sixth-year tackle didn't seem overly worried about playing Miami, which beat the Bills 21-19 in Week 3 before...
Sporting News
Al Michaels reflects on calling Amazon's awful 2022 Thursday night games: 'I can't sell a used car'
"Thursday Night Football" has never been known as the best primetime window. The slot requires all 32 NFL teams to appear at least once during a short window throughout the season, which leads to some less exciting games. In his first year with Amazon, Al Michaels, longtime voice of "Sunday...
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Spurs score, results, highlights: Golden State dominates Alamodome game in front of record-breaking crowd
So much for that theory about large stadiums impacting shooters. The Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc as a team against the Spurs on Friday night, capturing a 144-113 win inside of the Alamodome. Golden State had eight different players hit double-figures,...
Sporting News
Ranking the NFL's open head coaching jobs, from worst (Cardinals) to best (Panthers)
As it goes in the NFL, not all jobs are created equal. Oftentimes, neophyte head coaches in the NFL walk into suboptimal situations. Whether it's lack of draft capital, cap issues or poor roster construction, there's no such thing as an ideal NFL job for a first-time coach. The same...
Sporting News
With Andrew McCutchen back in Pittsburgh, one reunion we'd love to see for every MLB fan base
Andrew McCutchen has reportedly agreed to return to Pittsburgh, and all seems right in the baseball world, at least for this minute. McCutchen did the impossible in his first run with the franchise, playing the role of superstar in not only helping the Pirates break their string of under-.500 seasons, but lifting the club into the postseason for three consecutive years (2013-15). They haven’t been the same since he was traded away after the 2017 season, but now he’s back.
Sporting News
'Popeyes Kid' Dieunerst Collin embraces NIL deal he never saw coming, years after viral GIF
Popeyes' old slogan might be "Louisiana Fast," but things can still take time. Dieunerst Collin, an offensive lineman for Division II Lake Erie College, is in the process of modeling his game after some of the NFL's best, like Eagles center Jason Kelce and Cardinals lineman Rodney Hudson. While the Ohio school has produced just one NFL player — long snapper Anthony Kukwa — Collin may already be the most famous.
