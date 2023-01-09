Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
FX Shares ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Trailer as Series Nears Its End
Franklin Saint’s story is entering its final chapter. On Thursday, Disney-owned FX rolled out the trailer for Snowfall’s sixth and final season. According to the official synopsis, the new episodes will pick up in fall 1986, as “civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family.” Kingpin/patriarch Franklin (portrayed by Damson Idris) becomes increasingly desperate after getting wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Franklin is ultimately forced to rob his uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) and aunt Louie (Angela Lewis), who devised a plan to build a competing drug empire. In Season 5, Louie secretly met with Teddy and convinced him to directly supply her with cocaine without her nephew as the middleman.
Complex
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
Complex
Lori Harvey Denies She Ever Dated a Father and Son While Talking Relationship Misconceptions
Lori Harvey is clearing up misconceptions about her love life. During an interview with E! News, the SKN by LH founder was asked to speak on the biggest misconceptions about herself in the media. Harvey said most of the stories are centered around her dating life. “I’ve seen stories about...
Complex
Whitney Houston Estate ‘Disappointed’ With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke About Singer’s Death
Jerrod Carmichael made a reference to Whitney Houston’s death as part of his hosting gig at the 2023 Golden Globes, and the late singer’s estate isn’t happy about it. “Alright you guys, we are back, we are pressed for time but they wanted me to shout out the venue we’re in,” said Carmichael after a commercial break during the Peacock-streamed awards show. “So we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton, you guys—so uh, that’s very exciting.”
Complex
Nick Carter Remembers Late Brother Aaron on New Song “Hurts to Love You”
Nick Carter shared his tribute song to younger brother Aaron, who died in November at the age of 34. The song, titled “Hurts to Love You,” finds Nick reflecting on their admittedly “complicated relationship.” An Instagram clip shows him watching home videos of the two playing from a projector.
Complex
Rihanna Teases Fans for Demanding New Music in Super Bowl LVII Trailer
In a new trailer for the Super Bowl LVII, RiRi acknowledges her fans’ appeals for a new record—and she has a little fun with it. The beginning of the video sees the singer step out onto a walkway as voices in the background comment on how long it’s been since she’s shared her own music.
Complex
Evan Peters Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Over Golden Globes Speech
The mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes has criticized Evan Peters following his Golden Globe win for his portrayal of the serial killer. In comments provided to TMZ, Hughes’ mother Shirley said that she hoped Peters would have mentioned the families impacted by Dahmer’s crimes during his acceptance speech at the show earlier this week. She also said that she hopes Hollywood will stop making shows and movies about real-life serial killers, which undoubtedly has an impact on the families of victims.
Complex
DJ Drama Says He ‘Brought the Mixtape Game Back 2 Life,’ Shouts Out Tyler, the Creator
DJ Drama is letting it be known that he rightfully credits himself with reinvigorating the mixtape space. In an Instagram update shared this week, Drama—whose 2023 agenda includes a recently announced Gangsta Grillz tape with King Push—pointed to this fact as a source of inspiration for those with ambitions of their own. The Generation Now co-founder also shouted out Tyler, the Creator, whose enlistment of Drama on his 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost ultimately resulted in a Best Rap Album win at the Grammys.
Complex
Kid Cudi’s Last Minute Role In the New ‘House Party’ Reboot Shocked the Whole Cast
For its sixth installment since 1990, House Party is back with an all-new cast, new chaos, and a lot of Kid Cudi. The movie, starring Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, DC Young Fly, Rotimi, and more, shows everything that could possibly go wrong when throwing a secret party at LeBron James’ mansion. When two friends find themselves down on their luck and strapped for cash, they see their newfound access to the NBA star’s mansion as an opportunity to make some money while also making a name for themselves as party promoters.
Complex
Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Oscars Slap, Rihanna Laughs at Joke About New Album
The Golden Globes returned to TV on Tuesday night, resulting in a star-stacked ceremony that was both uproariously funny and deeply inspiring. Hosting the proceedings was On the Count of Three star/director and Emmy-winning Rothaniel star/writer Jerrod Carmichael, who directly addressed the well-publicized Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) controversies and subsequent reform efforts in his opening monologue.
Complex
Donald Glover Says He’s Not Retiring Childish Gambino, Teases New Music
Donald Glover previously suggested he was looking to retire his music alias Childish Gambino, but it sounds like that’s no longer the case. “I’m making music right now, I love it,” he told E!’s Laverne Cox when asked at Tuesday’s Golden Globes if he had, in fact, “retired” Gambino. “I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I just been, you know, making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen.” He clarified that his comments about “retiring” Gambino “were out in the [ether],” but he won’t be doing that after all. “You don’t have to worry about that … He’ll be back,” he teased.
Complex
Premiere: Scenarios Look To The Weekend With Melodic House Cut “Side By Side”
Having made their debut as a combined force last year with four club-ready releases—“Here To Stay”, “Starlight”, “Disconnect”, and “Looking In The Sky”—the Scenarios collective and its rotating cast of members are back to make good on the promise of that debut EP with the release of a new single, “Side By Side”.
Complex
Bryan Cranston Confirms Checking In After Noticing Seth Rogen Was Way Too High at Golden Globes
Bryan Cranston is that dude. The Breaking Bad star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, where he confirmed that he did in fact intervene when he noticed that Seth Rogen was too high at the Golden Globes. “There were two things that tipped him off that he was really...
Complex
James Gunn Says New Superman Will Only Be Cast Once Script Is Finished
James Gunn has announced that casting news for a new Superman movie are far off for now, and will only be confirmed once a script is finished. Rumors regarding who might play Superman in the next DC Universe film have been circulating online, and Gunn shared a tweet on Friday to make it clear nothing has been confirmed yet. “No one has been cast as Superman yet,” he tweeted in response to an account suggesting Jacob Elordi might play the iconic superhero. “Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”
Complex
Giancarlo Esposito Really Wants to Play Professor X in the Next X-Men Movie
Giancarlo Esposito really wants to play Professor X in the next X-Men movie, which he made really clear during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “I love what Marvel does I love that the fans can see me in this universe and are proposing not only one charter, possibly Magneto, possibly Freeze and the biggest ask: Charles Xavier,” Esposito said around the 3-minute mark of the video above. “Look, I wanna play a good guy, and Charles Xavier is smart, he’s good. But I feel as if there may be some mileage with me and Marvel. I know I love what they do. I know I love creativity. So who knows what could happen? Keep putting it out there.”
Complex
‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Domestic Violence
Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been charged with felony domestic violence in connection with a 2020 incident involving a woman he was dating at the time, NBC News reports. Roiland, who also voices the titular characters in the animated Adult Swim series, appeared in court on Thursday, January...
Complex
Partynextdoor is Dropping Single “Her Old Friends” Tonight
Update: Partynextdoor posted on IG that he’s dropping “Her Old Friends” tonight. A few things are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and artists deleting their entire Instagram feed when new music is on the way. Partynextdoor is the latest artist to go about that third route and has wiped his Instagram, hinting that he may be close to dropping something new.
Complex
Shakira Appears to Diss Ex Husband Gerard Piqué in New Song
It seems that Shakira has taken aim at her ex husband in her new song, “BZRP Music Session #53.”. Her first collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, Shakira apparently disses her ex, Gerard Piqué, as well as his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. “You left me the in-laws as...
Complex
‘Back to Black’ Biopic Shares First Look of ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
The Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed Amy Winehouse biopic has cast Industry star Marisa Abela to play the late singer, Variety reports. Titled Back to Black, which shares the name of Winehouse’s second and final studio album, the film will be distributed by Focus Features, with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.
Complex
Winston Duke Got Into Marvel at a Comic Book Store with His Name on It
It’s an actor’s job to entertain, but they also need entertainment. For Winston Duke, video games have been his outlet for as long as he can remember. Dating back to his childhood in Trinidad and Tobago, the 36-year-old recalls playing with the few kids in his neighborhood who had access to the latest video game consoles.
Comments / 0