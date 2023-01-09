Read full article on original website
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WLUC
Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
$176.6M affordable housing project will create nearly 700 units across Michigan
Michigan is working toward its goal of 75,000 new or rehabilitated homes by 2027. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Funding will be made available through a portion of the $14 million in federal Low-Income...
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
What is the cut-off time for Mega Millions tickets on Jan. 13 for the $1.35 billion drawing?
LANSING, MI -- As the anticipation builds for tonight’s massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing, potential players in Michigan should know there’s a deadline in which you can buy tickets ahead of the drawing. Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. EST, but ticket sales in...
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WILX-TV
More than 5 million Mega Million tickets purchased in Michigan for Friday’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, someone could become extremely wealthy after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The drawing is worth $1.35 billion - the fourth-largest lottery price in U.S. history. The cash option is $724.6 million. More than 5.5 million Mega...
Meijer changing the way mPerks rewards program works
Meijer is revamping its rewards program with more opportunities for points and a longer time to use them.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Beloved monkey housed at Holland garden center dies at 49
HOLLAND, MI -- A monkey housed at a Holland year-round garden center has died. Jonker’s Garden announced the passing of its resident monkey, Mingo, this week. The 49-year-old monkey was beloved by visitors to the garden center. Mingo, a Capuchin monkey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the arms...
$1.2M in tax credits announced for senior housing on Kalamazoo’s Northside
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A partnership to create affordable senior housing in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will receive a $1.26 million boost in tax credits, the governor’s office announced. The tax credits will help pay for the construction of 36 units in the first phase of a development at 730...
Widespread 911 outage across Michigan spurs $6 million network ‘resilience’ upgrade
UPPER PENINSULA -- A Marquette-based company is investing in a $6 million network redesign after an equipment failure caused a widespread 911 outage for Michigan dispatch centers. The outage happened the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10 and lasted for more than an hour. Dispatch centers across the state scrambled to...
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
MLive
