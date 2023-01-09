ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Moore Catholic QB John Michalski bringing his double-threat arsenal to this NEC school

A lot of the run-pass option. Sacred Heart University checked all the boxes for John Michalski. And, not surprisingly, Moore Catholic’s three-year varsity starting quarterback made his commitment official after recently signing a National Letter of Intent for a full athletic scholarship to the Northeast Conference school, the Advance/SILive.com has learned.
ALBANY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ basketball: Kayla Villamagna leads Moore Catholic to narrow 62-55 win over Notre Dame Academy (photos)

In a game that’s back-and-forth, one spark can change it all. For Moore Catholic, that spark came in a closely contested game against host Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday at the College of Staten Island. Entering the final quarter down by three, the Mavericks exploded for a 22-point quarter en route to a 62-55 CHSAA victory over the Gators. The visitors, in fact, only led 57-55 with 1:19 to go before scoring the game’s last five points.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)

Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

From Mega Millions jackpot to $10M scratch-offs: A look at some of Staten Island’s biggest lottery winners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New Year is here! And with the New Year comes a whole lotto possibilities. While the most of the United States is waiting on bated breath to see who will win the $1.35 billion jackpot that will have its next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, let’s take a look back at the biggest lottery winners from Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Sixty Staten Island restaurants about to offer you a whole month of bargains. Restaurant Month kicks off Jan. 30.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of the second annual Staten Island Restaurant Month say they’re excited over this year’s discounted program. It is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, through Thursday, March 2, essentially most of February, plus a few days to spare. Its goal is to promote local food venues and weekday dining, plus give patrons a break during these uncertain economic times, say coordinators Max Calicchio and Rob DeLuca.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
stonybrook.edu

Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State

“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
STONY BROOK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY Lottery: 2 winners hit $1M+ in Mega Millions in New York, as jackpot soars

While many people may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it could offer the opportunity to win the Mega Millions jackpot that has climbed to $1.35 billion. The jackpot prize rose after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. It means the jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday, Jan. 13′s drawing — what could be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history if it’s won.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy