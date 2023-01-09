‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report

Read full article on original website
Moore Catholic QB John Michalski bringing his double-threat arsenal to this NEC school
A lot of the run-pass option. Sacred Heart University checked all the boxes for John Michalski. And, not surprisingly, Moore Catholic’s three-year varsity starting quarterback made his commitment official after recently signing a National Letter of Intent for a full athletic scholarship to the Northeast Conference school, the Advance/SILive.com has learned.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Tottenville moves into second place; Moore Catholic stays hot
The Tottenville girls’ basketball team defeated Curtis in Huguenot on Thursday night, claiming a 48-39 victory and sole possession of second place in the PSAL standings. The Pirates stand at 7-2 in league play and 10-4 overall. Abigail Schoenberg (17 points) came out firing, hitting three consecutive treys in...
Curtis defensive tackle Logan Barnes living a dream after committing to Monmouth University
Logan Barnes is living a dream. Since the time Barnes was about 6 or 7-years-old, he’s yearned to play college football. “I remember watching college football on TV as a kid and thinking ‘I want to be like them someday,’ said the Curtis defensive tackle. Just recently,...
Baya Bar becomes a franchise superstar . . . and Staten Islanders made him do it | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A round of juice shots go to owners of 22 Baya Bar franchises throughout New York City, Louisiana, Utah and, soon, beyond. The franchise, brainchild of New Dorp resident Billy Loesch, landed on a list of “2023 Franchise 500″ by Entrepreneur magazine. Baya...
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
HS girls’ basketball: Kayla Villamagna leads Moore Catholic to narrow 62-55 win over Notre Dame Academy (photos)
In a game that’s back-and-forth, one spark can change it all. For Moore Catholic, that spark came in a closely contested game against host Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday at the College of Staten Island. Entering the final quarter down by three, the Mavericks exploded for a 22-point quarter en route to a 62-55 CHSAA victory over the Gators. The visitors, in fact, only led 57-55 with 1:19 to go before scoring the game’s last five points.
Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)
Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
From Mega Millions jackpot to $10M scratch-offs: A look at some of Staten Island’s biggest lottery winners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New Year is here! And with the New Year comes a whole lotto possibilities. While the most of the United States is waiting on bated breath to see who will win the $1.35 billion jackpot that will have its next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, let’s take a look back at the biggest lottery winners from Staten Island.
Josephine Linton celebrates 106th birthday: Is she the oldest living Staten Islander?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Westerleigh native Josephine Linton celebrated her 106th birthday with a surprise birthday party on Jan. 11, 2023, to the delight of all her children, their spouses, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The youngest and only surviving child of the late Umberto and Conchetta Armocida, Mrs....
3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
Here are the 10 longest snow droughts in New York City history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has not experienced a measurable snowfall in more than 300 days and is approaching the all-time record for a snow drought set two years ago. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of snow...
Sixty Staten Island restaurants about to offer you a whole month of bargains. Restaurant Month kicks off Jan. 30.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of the second annual Staten Island Restaurant Month say they’re excited over this year’s discounted program. It is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, through Thursday, March 2, essentially most of February, plus a few days to spare. Its goal is to promote local food venues and weekday dining, plus give patrons a break during these uncertain economic times, say coordinators Max Calicchio and Rob DeLuca.
stonybrook.edu
Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State
“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
3 of NYC’s best hot dog joints are actually in N.J., national site says
New Jerseyans are understandably proud of their state’s hot dog culture. From Italian hot dogs in West Orange to Texas weiners throughout North Jersey and of course the deep-fried delight known as “rippers,” New Jersey loves it dogs. And a city that knows a thing or two about hot dogs is taking notice.
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
Additional MTA bus added to facilitate school dismissal following Staten Island bus stop melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An additional MTA bus has been added to a Port Richmond middle school to assist with dismissal following the Forest Avenue bus stop melee involving the suspension of an NYPD officer. Councilmembers David Carr (R-Mid-Island) and Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) recently shared news that they...
Check out Staten Island’s weekend happenings: ‘Five to Midnight’ featured at the Bay Street Tavern
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the beginning of a brand new year and Staten Island will definitely not disappoint. Performing arts venues have reopened after a holiday hiatus and events are pretty much in full swing. So here are some of the fun ways to spend time on...
NY Lottery: 2 winners hit $1M+ in Mega Millions in New York, as jackpot soars
While many people may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it could offer the opportunity to win the Mega Millions jackpot that has climbed to $1.35 billion. The jackpot prize rose after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. It means the jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday, Jan. 13′s drawing — what could be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history if it’s won.
St. Patrick’s Parade on Forest Avenue 2023: When is it and who is the grand marshal?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, snow or shine, the St. Patrick’s Parade comes to Forest Avenue on Sunday, March 5. The step-off from Hart Boulevard will be at 12:30 p.m. The 59th annual procession will travel Forest Avenue from Hart to Jewett Avenue. The thoroughfare will be closed starting around 11:30 a.m. except for major crossings.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
