‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report

Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO