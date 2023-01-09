ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM; Kliff Kingsbury status TBD

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

While head coach Kliff Kingsbury awaits a Monday afternoon meeting with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, the front office in Arizona has already experienced a major shift.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was informed he will not return in that role.

Keim has been away from the team due to a health-related issue. Keim could be offered another role in the front office and has been with the organization since 1999. He spent the past 10 seasons as general manager and signed a contract extension through 2027 before this season.

Kingsbury also signed a long-term deal concurrent with Keim’s, but Arizona experienced a collective nosedive in 2022 with a 4-13 record. Arizona was 11-6 in 2021 and made the playoffs.

But the Cardinals ended the regular season with seven consecutive losses and have the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Network reported Sunday night that Bidwill has done “homework” on multiple coaching candidates, including former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. The Saints are reportedly asking for a first-round pick to allow Payton out of his contract.

It’s unclear whether Bidwill would be willing to part with a first-round draft pick in the top 5.

Another consideration: The Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a long-term deal before the 2022 season. Murray and Kingsbury have been outwardly contentious in gameday exchanges this season, dismissing the animated conversations and gestures as competitive fire.

Murray tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee on Dec. 12 and could be recovering from the season-ending knee injury into July. Kingsbury said last week Murray “probably” won’t be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

