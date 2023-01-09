Dazzle Boutique & Gifts to close its doors after 13 years

At the end of this month, Dazzle Boutique & Gifts at 119 W Seneca St. in the Village of Manlius will close its doors after 13 years in business. (Submitted)

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS — Recently, Manlius entrepreneur Lois Ross announced her decision to close Dazzle Boutique & Gifts after 13 years in business.

Located at 119 W. Seneca St. in the Tops Plaza, the retail shop grew out of Ross’ nationwide wholesale distribution business, New Dimensions, Inc., which she started in her home in 1980 and then moved, throughout the years, into a couple of different spaces in Manlius.

Ross closed New Dimensions, which employed approximately 50 people locally and had 150 sales representatives nationally, in 2020 just before COVID hit.

One of the company’s three divisions was a clothing and accessory line called Lolo, which is Ross’ nickname.

Ross recalled that when she was seen wearing her clothing and jewelry around town, people would often ask her how they could purchase the pieces for themselves. Particularly eye-catching, she said, was a necklace she manufactured called “The Bendy,” which can be bent into different shapes.

In 2010, after outgrowing her 6,000-square-ft. building at 145 E. Seneca St. and renting a 5,000 square ft. warehouse space, New Dimensions relocated its office and warehouse operations to the former Express Sales car dealership at 332 Fayette St.

The 17,000 square foot building also had space for Ross to create a retail store to sell all the products she manufactured, including her extensive jewelry line, clothing, and the toys and trendy items that she had in another division of her company.

“The toys and trends made [Dazzle] a favorite for all the kids,” said Ross. “I also had a full line of clothing and novelties with the [Fayetteville-Manlius] logo. My third division was an on-site screen printing and embroidery factory, so I was able to print and embroider a complete line of clothing with all the latest trends.”

After eight years, Ross moved New Dimensions out of the dealership location and relocated Dazzle to Tops Plaza, where she decided to introduce products from outside vendors and expand her gift department.

“I spent a lot of money to create a special atmosphere, which I feel we achieved,” Ross said.

The entrepreneur said working with the local community has been the best part of her involvement in the Manlius business community.

“I think [my business] has been well received and appreciated,” she added. “Customers every day say how much they love the store and the products we offered. We brought something unique to the village and always worked to offer a full-service store, including free gift wrapping.”

Dazzle is scheduled to close its doors at the end of January.

Ross pointed to increased competition with online shopping sites as a major contributor to her decision to close shop.

“When we started, we only had to compete with other local businesses,” she said. “Since COVID, it has become increasingly difficult to be in retail. We now compete with the internet on a much larger scale. We are competing with businesses that don’t have the overhead a brick-and-mortar store has. Unfortunately for the consumer, they are missing out on the touch and feel aspect of buying something and the friendly atmosphere and help in finding that perfect outfit or gift to give someone.”

In preparation for the store’s closure, Dazzle is having an “everything must go” sale with 40 percent or more off all merchandise. Ross is also selling her displays.

Village of Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said he was saddened to hear that Dazzle will be closing.

“Their shop originally opened in the old car dealership on Fayette St. where they offered a great line of gifts, jewelry, clothing, and school apparel,” he said. “Their shop in the Tops Plaza continued to provide a wide selection of gifts and items for Christmas, birthdays, and any other last-minute occasions where a gift was needed. I frequently spent holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries in Dazzle looking for the right gift, and the personnel there were always willing to help me find the perfect gift for the occasion. We will miss them and their quant little shop and all they have done for our community for the past 13 years. We wish them all the best.”

For more information on Dazzle, visit thedazzlestore.com or search “The Dazzle Store” on Facebook.