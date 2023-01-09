Jennifer Coolidge's Net Worth Could Nearly Rival Tanya McQuoid’s

Comedy queen Jennifer Coolidge is taking Hollywood by storm—and fortunately for us, it looks like she's not stopping anytime soon.

The White Lotus actress has been gracing our screens for three decades, appearing in iconic franchises like American Pie and Legally Blonde. And we can't forget about her ever-growing list of TV appearances, from Glee and 2 Broke Girls to The Watcher. So, it comes as no surprise that the beloved star earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Still, we can't help but wonder, what is Jennifer Coolidge's net worth? Keep reading for more details.

1. What is Jennifer Coolidge's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the veteran actress is worth an impressive $6 million. So yeah, we can totally see why her White Lotus character, Tanya McQuoid, was partly based on her.

2. How much did she make from The White Lotus?

Speaking of the HBO series, it's arguably her most famous project to date. The social satire broke multiple viewership records, with over 2.8 million viewers for episode six alone. So, as you can imagine, Coolidge was paid a hefty sum for each episode of the series.

While chatting with Variety, Francesca Orsi, executive VP of programming and head of drama for the network, revealed that the show's creator, Mike White, was determined to cast Coolidge as Tanya. She said, “When you get to work with Mike White, and he’s going to deliver something at $3 million an episode, he gets to call the shots.”

3. How much did she make from the American Pie film series?

Coolidge landed her breakthrough role in the 1999 classic, American Pie, as Stifler's mom. It became a major box office hit, raking in a whopping $235 million and spawned three sequels—all of which featured Coolidge reprising her role. In fact, all four films in the original franchise grossed nearly a billion dollars. (!!!)

So, while the actress's total earnings from these movies are still unknown, we imagine her income was far from small.

4. What about her other acting credits?

In case you didn't know, Coolidge has been in this business since 1993, when she landed her first role as Jodi on Seinfeld. Since then, she has worked on projects like Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Legally Blonde, Zoolander and A Cinderella Story. And though the actress made a name for herself in the comedy genre, she's proven that she can also tackle more serious roles, thanks to Promising Young Woman and, of course, The Watcher.

In total, the star has more than 100 acting credits to her name, and quite a few of those titles were major successes, so we're guessing that her paychecks had her smiling all the way to the bank.

Keep thriving, Jennifer.