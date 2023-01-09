ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCSD: Arrest in wreck that killed woman known as 'Umbrella Lady'

By Phil Villarreal
 4 days ago
Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman in connection with the hit-and-run wreck that killed 63-year-old Lydia Reis , who was known as "Umbrella Lady."

According to PCSD, Reis died Sunday, three days after she was hit near West Ina and North Giaconda Way.

Along with Oro Valley police, PCSD arrested driver 53-year-old Guadalupe Solis, who was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 15

Carol Merrill
4d ago

I will miss seeing her walking on Oracle. I’m happy the caught the jerk that hit and ran. RIP Lydia (umbrella lady).

Miriam Stea
4d ago

This is so sad! She has been walking around for years dressed like little Bo Peep, she was so cute!

Susan MacDonald Billings
4d ago

Rest in peace, lady of the umbrellas. One doesn't realize how much another is part of our community until they are no longer there.

