PCSD: Arrest in wreck that killed woman known as 'Umbrella Lady'

Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman in connection with the hit-and-run wreck that killed 63-year-old Lydia Reis , who was known as "Umbrella Lady."

According to PCSD, Reis died Sunday, three days after she was hit near West Ina and North Giaconda Way.

Along with Oro Valley police, PCSD arrested driver 53-year-old Guadalupe Solis, who was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

