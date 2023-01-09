ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic-Fueled Shipping Surge Is Over, NRF Says

By Stephen Garner
The National Retail Federation (NRF) declared on Monday that the “pandemic-driven shipping surge is finally over,” as monthly import cargo volume at the nation’s major container ports has fallen well below last year’s high and is expected to remain there through most of this spring.

According to the latest Global Port Tracker report released today by the NRF and Hackett Associates, U.S. ports handled 1.78 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEU) – one 20-foot container or its equivalent – in November, the latest month for which final numbers are available.

November’s numbers were down 11.3% from October and down 15.8% from November 2021, according to the report. It was the lowest month since February 2021, which had been the only month in over two years to fall below 2 million TEU.

Ports have not yet reported December numbers, but Global Port Tracker projected the month at 1.88 million TEU, down 10.1% year-over-year. That would bring 2022 – which repeatedly broke monthly records in the first half of the year but saw significant drops in the second half – to an annual total of 25.7 million TEU, down 0.7% from the annual record of 25.8 million TEU set in 2021.

Jonathan Gold , VP of supply chain and customs policy at NRF, said in a statement that U.S. ports have been “stretched to their limits and beyond” but are finally getting a break as consumer demand moderates amid continued inflation and high interest rates.

“Consumers are still spending, and volumes remain high, but we’re not seeing the congestion at the docks and ships waiting to unload that were widespread this time a year ago,” Gold said. “It’s good to escape some of the pressure, but it’s important to use this time to address supply chain challenges that still need to be resolved like finalizing the West Coast port labor contract.”

Ben Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates, added in a statement that import patterns “appear” to be returning to what was normal prior to 2020 after nearly three years of COVID-19’s impact on global trade and consumer demand. “Nonetheless, as inflation eases and consumer spending returns, we project that growth will slowly return going into the second half of the year,” he said.

Despite the slowdown in cargo, retail sales are on track to meet NRF’s forecast of 6% to 8% growth over 2021 for both the full year and the holiday season when December’s sales numbers are released next week.

Footwear News

Footwear Prices Were Up 4.6% in 2022, But There Could Be Relief on the Way for Consumers

Prices continued to fall in December as inflation shows more signs of waning. Consumer prices rose by 6.5% in December compared to last year, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This marks the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending in October 2021 and a slowdown from November’s 7.1% and October’s 7.7% year over year growth. Compared to November 2022, prices in December were down 0.1%. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.3% from November and 5.7% from the same month in 2021. Despite the month-over-month drop, prices are still significantly up compared...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Footwear News

Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel Shines in NASA-Inspired Outfit With Metallic Boots on Miss Universe 2023 National Costumes Competition

R’bonney Gabriel, the current Miss USA brought the moon and stars to the National Costumes phase of the Miss Universe competition in New Orleans on Jan. 11. Gabriel, who is the first Filipina-American to win the crown in Oct. 2022, chose to showcase her hometown Houston’s space credentials for the competition. Designed by Patrick Isorena, her “Woman on the Moon” costume is an ode to NASA’s Artemis missions, which plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in 2024. Gabriel’s costume included a massive moon-shaped crown and a long-sleeve bodysuit that was decorated with glittering stars that...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Looks Effortlessly Chic in Leather Jacket & Metallic Pumps for Off-Broadway Play ‘The Wanderers’

Right after stopping by the “Good Morning America” studios in New York City this morning, Katie Holmes changed a few pieces from her look to attend “The Wanderers” photocall. The Off-Broadway play marks Holmes’ return to the stage and it will run from Jan. 26 through Feb. 16 at the Laura Pels Theater in New York. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress wore a navy blue Chanel crew neck top that featured white diagonal stripes that created a seamless blend for the zipper closure that sat in the middle of the shirt. She layered the fitted top with a matching cardigan with mid-length...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Images of the Nike Air Force 1 ‘Valentine’s Day’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new love-filled iteration of the classic Nike Air Force 1 shoe is releasing soon. After images of the Air Force 1 Low “Hearts” emerged this week, retail photos of the Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” makeup have now surfaced. The latest iteration wears a sail-based color scheme predominantly on the leather upper, which is offset by a red Swoosh branding on the sides with pink-colored piping on the logo. The shoe’s standout element is the special cherry embroidery at the center of the...
Footwear News

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Reveals She’s Pregnant With Ultrasound Photo Release Days After Withdrawing From US Open

Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child. The tennis pro revealed the news through an ultrasound photo on Twitter today. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” Osaka captioned the post. The big announcement comes four days after the Australian Open confirmed that she withdrew from the 2023 competition, which begins on Jan. 16. Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023   In another post, the four-time Grand Slam champion reflected on her next chapter and vowed to get back to...
Footwear News

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Thom Browne has won his trademark infringement lawsuit with Adidas. Less than three hours after closing arguments concluded on Thursday, the jury came back with a verdict that found the luxury designer did not infringe on Adidas’ trademark for its signature three parallel stripes pattern, and thus is not liable for damages for selling product with four stripes or its trademark grosgrain ribbon. “We are pleased that the jury found that at no time did Thom Browne, Inc. infringe on any of Adidas’s trademarks,” a Thom Browne spokesperson told FN late on Thursday. “For over twenty years now, Thom Browne has been...
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Gets Daring in Pinstripe Power Suit With Low-Rise Trousers & Sharp Pumps for ‘House Party’ Screening

Karrueche Tran gave sharp suiting an upgrade for the “House Party” screening held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 11. The remake of the 1990s cult classic film follows two freshly fired house cleaners and aspiring club promoters who decide to host the party of the year at Lebron James exclusive mansion. For the event, Tran donned a black pinstripe ensemble that included a fitted blazer and matching baggy low-rise trousers. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore an overcoat, which featured a plunging deep V-neckline, a pointy hemline and cutouts at the back. The “Claws” star amped up...
Footwear News

Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam Shimmers in Dress Made of Soda Pull-Can Tabs & Heels for Miss Universe 2023 Evening Gown Preliminary

Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam made a glamorous — and personal — statement during the introduction portion of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. In the pageant’s preliminary competition round on Wednesday night, Sueangam-Iam hit the stage in a shimmering metallic silver chainmail gown. On closer inspection, however, the floor-length cutout piece was revealed to be crafted from interconnected pull-can tabs. The unusual choice of materials turned out to be a personal one: the pageant queen incorporated the texture as a tribute to her parents: her father, a garbage collector, and her mother, a street sweeper. Finishing Anna Sueangam-Iam’s outfit were sparkling diamond drop earrings,...
Footwear News

Riley Keough’s Style Through the Years

Riley Keough has found a way to create her own lane in Hollywood. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley has worked tirelessly to have her own identity in Hollywood, which translates into her style. Keough is often trying designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel. Her style calls attention to interesting shapes, unconventional textures, and ultra-feminine silhouettes. As of late, she has teamed up with stylist Jamie Schneider-Mizrahi, who also curates effortless stylish getups for Adele, Ariana Grande and Suki Waterhouse. See below Keough’s style evolution. In 2006, Keough arrived at the Fragrance Foundation’s 34th annual...
Footwear News

Rent the Runway Is Selling Second Hand Items on Amazon

Rent the Runway is selling its pre-worn clothing on Amazon via new partnership with the e-commerce giant. As of Thursday, the clothing rental service is selling hundreds of pre-worn items from almost 35 brands and a line of unworn designer products available for Amazon shoppers via Rent the Runway’s Design Collective, which produces proprietary items for Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway has partnered with ThredUp and Saks Off 5TH to sell off its second hand luxury items. The moves comes as the New-York fashion rental service looks to pick up its business after a lull in demand throughout the pandemic. In September,...
Footwear News

CEOs from Target, LVMH and Macy’s to Present at NRF’s Big Show Next Week

Retailers and brand leaders are gearing up to convene next week at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show, one of the largest trade shows for the retail industry. The event, which will be held in New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center between Jan. 15 and 17, is expected to draw close to 40,000 retailers, vendors and other attendees, including more than 950 exhibitors and 100 sessions. Some speakers in the current lineup include Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette, Target CEO Brian Cornell, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner and U.S. Olympian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Footwear News

Can Outdoor Specialty Retailers Conquer the Booming Running Market?

The running market has always been hyper-competitive, but new retail challengers from the outdoor world are raising the stakes for players in the space. For the past three years, the running category has been the footwear industry’s biggest success story. As gyms closed amid the pandemic, a staggering number of people began lacing up their running shoes to head outside — and many are sticking with it. It’s led to major sales wins for running stores. And now outdoor specialty retailers are looking for a bigger piece of the action. Last year, for instance, outdoor retail giant REI Co-op announced plans to bolster...
MONTANA STATE
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates His 59th Birthday in Floral Lace Dress

Lauren Sanchez was elegantly outfitted to celebrate boyfriend Jeff Bezos’ 59th birthday. The former “Extra” correspondent celebrated Bezos’ birthday with a photo dump on Instagram today, beginning with a portrait where she posed alongside the Amazon founder in a white blouse and sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) “Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart,” Sanchez captioned her post. “You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being...
Footwear News

Cleveland REI Workers Are Aiming to Become the Retailer’s Next Unionized Store

Employees at an REI store in Cleveland, Ohio have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), becoming the latest REI location to embark on the unionization path. Two other REI stores — one in Berkeley, Calif and one in New York City’s Soho neighborhood — voted to unionize their stores in 2022.  The Cleveland store is seeking representation with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). According to a release from the union, the election filing came shortly after REI management refused to voluntarily recognize the union. REI said in a statement that it had not...
CLEVELAND, OH
Footwear News

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Cozies Up in Casual Blue Knit Sweater & Classic Converse Sneakers With Angelina Jolie in NYC

Zahara Jolie-Pitt went on a shopping trip with her mother Angelina Jolie in New York  City yesterday. Both parties were dressed warmly for the outing. Making a casual but stylish appearance, Zahara wore a blue knit sweater with a baggy fit worn underneath a fuzzy black hoodie jacket. On bottom, Zahara wore black fitted denim jeans that made for a neutral addition to her overall ensemble. On the accessories front, Jolie’s daughter strung on a silver necklace and matching silver studs and carried a black clutch with gold hardware. Pitt wore her hair in long braided strands kept back and out of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Knee-High Boots for Shopping Spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, posed for a picture while shopping for her two daughters, Alana Aveiro and Bella Esmeralda, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The model moved to the Middle East country last week following Ronaldo’s unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr club. Posing inside a toy store, the “I Am Georgina” star wore a black fitted turtleneck top and layered it with a navy blazer that featured oversized gold buttons cascading down both sides of the jacket. She paired the top with light blue skinny jeans which she fastened with a white belt with...
Footwear News

Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes: The Unexpected History That Inspired the Hit Song

Elvis Presley is not only remembered for his musical style but for his fashion, ranging from iconic ’50s looks to the more glitzy styles of the ’70s. But if there’s one fashion item Elvis is best linked to — it’s a pair of blue suede shoes made famous from his 1956 song by the same name. Presley released the rockabilly hit as a tribute to friend Carl Perkins, who originally wrote and recorded the song in 1955. Ironically, Perkins’ version was the one that hit No. 1 on the pop charts, but Presley’s is the one most remembered today. Nevertheless, the...
