Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers turned down an offer to exchange jerseys after Packers loss, fueling speculation that he could be on his way out of Green Bay

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after a loss to the Detroit Lions.

AP Photo/Morry Gash

  • Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to miss out on the NFL playoffs.
  • As Rodgers walked off the field, he refused a jersey exchange with Lions rookie Jameson Williams, saying he had to keep the one he was wearing.
  • The move, and Rodgers' post-game interview with reporters, fueled speculation once again that The QB could be on the move this off-season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' season crashed to an end on Sunday night, as they lost to the Detroit Lions in a game that meant nothing but spite for their division rivals.

The Lions had already been eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff given the Seahawks' win earlier in the day. For the Packers, the game was win-and-in, while Detroit was playing to spoil the Packers' fun and send Seattle to the postseason in the process.

Detroit pulled it out, with a bit of bold play-calling late in the game helping to seal the victory and send the Packers packing.

After the game, Rodgers took in the sights and sounds of what could potentially be his last game at Lambeau Field as a Packer.

Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams approached Rodgers and asked to exchange jerseys, but Rodgers said that he had to hold on to the one he was wearing.

When it was time to leave the field, Rodgers did so with his arm around wide receiver Randall Cobb, a longtime teammate and one of his best friends on the team.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Rodgers addressed the fact that he was still unsure of what the next year would bring.

"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," Rodgers said Sunday. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this."

Rodgers signed a three-year extension with the Packers last year and is due to make nearly $60 million next season with Green Bay.

That said, there are plenty of teams that would be eager to take on Rodgers' contract if the opportunity arose. Additionally, having already made more than $300 million in his playing career, Rodgers could decide to retire despite the amount of money he stands to make in 2023.

For the third time in as many years, Rodgers' future looks like it will be one of the biggest NFL off-season stories.

Comments / 78

Weedhopper
3d ago

He’s another Bret Farve next target welfare money for Kalifornia homeless - Football 🏈 need’s to play touch football 😂 😡👨‍🎨🇨🇳

Reply(1)
4
Joe Blow
4d ago

You win the game for no other reason than spite, hate and jealousy for the Packers and even worsening your team draft pick senario in the process and then a Detroit lion player has the guts to ask for your jersey?? Hahaha, what planet do these Lions players live on? Good for Rodgers to tell him go pound sand! If that's his last game that jersey is going to go for 5 figure$ if not 6!

Reply(13)
8
Your Big Daddy
3d ago

If I were the coach, I’d trade him away. His drama isn’t worth it.

Reply
9
 

