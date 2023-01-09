Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus. Janus Henderson Group...
Zacks.com
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
EEFT - Free Report) shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
5 Reasons U.S. Markets Will Be Higher in 2023
COIN - Free Report) ,. saw slower growth and were forced to lay off thousands of workers. In the face of the overbearing gloominess of 2022, it can be easy to stay negative. However, history tells us that it rarely pays to remain bearish over the long haul. Zoom out and pull up a long-term chart of the major U.S Indices, and you will find that despite bear markets every handful of years, stocks tend to rise over time.
Zacks.com
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
Zacks.com
Reasons Why Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Stock is a Solid Pick Now
KNSL - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of rate increases, higher premium growth rate and lower reinstatement premiums and prudent capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $8.98, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. Northbound Estimate Revision. The Zacks...
Zacks.com
Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Gains on Higher Demand, Expansion Moves
SHW - Free Report) is benefiting from strong demand in its domestic end markets, pricing and cost-control initiatives and expansion of operations. Shares of Sherwin-Williams, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, have lost 27.9% over the past year against the 24.8% decline of its industry. Sherwin-Williams is gaining from favorable...
Zacks.com
5 Tech ETFs Riding High on Sectors' Comeback to Start 2023
After the worst year, the technology sector showed a strong comeback at the start of 2023. Hopes that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign have bolstered the risk appetite. Optimism over cooling inflation has compelled investors to buy beaten-up technology stocks. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rallied...
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Sail Through the Volatile Market
It is good news for the market that inflation is moderating. This is leading investors to wonder if the central bank could consider stopping increasing rates in the near future. However, there has been a cautious note from the Fed policymakers that even if there is an end to raising rates, the monetary policy will remain tight. This is making the market volatile. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Penumbra, Inc. (
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
Zacks.com
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Q4 Weighted Average Occupancy Up
BKD - Free Report) recently announced that its fourth-quarter weighted average occupancy climbed 70 basis points from the third-quarter level to 77.1%, marking the highest for 2022. The figure compares favorably with the year-ago period’s 73.6%. Brookdale Senior Living has witnessed 14 straight months of year-over-year increases in weighted...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan...
Zacks.com
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com
Reasons to Add MYR Group (MYRG) to Your Portfolio Right Now
MYR Group Inc. (. MYRG - Free Report) is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Travelers (TRV) Stock in Your Portfolio?
TRV - Free Report) remains well-poised for growth on the back of higher average levels of invested assets, strong returns from the non-fixed income portfolio, positive renewal premium change and effective capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $14.69, indicating year-over-year...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Prothena (PRTA) Stock Gains 88.5% in 6 Months: What Lies Ahead?
PRTA - Free Report) have gained 88.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 0.4%. The significant increase in the share price can be attributed to the recent spotlight on the Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) space, as investors are now optimistic about the pipeline candidates of companies developing treatments for the same and Prothena is one of them.
Comments / 0