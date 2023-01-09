ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Jan. 9-15

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Treasure Island Kite Festival: The 26th annual kite festival on Treasure Island Beach behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort features show kites, kite demos, a Hot Tricks Competition, kite ballet to music, stunt kite lessons and more. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Thunderbird Beach Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 727-320-9463.

Hamilton: The blockbuster musical that blends hip-hop, R&B and Broadway and is based on the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton has returned to Tampa. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010

]]>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Overwhelmed by the best restaurants in Tampa Bay? Same.

Food is my favorite thing, other than … hmm, I don’t know, stumbling upon an abundance of large bills in an old-timey sack, I guess. Otherwise, food. Eating it, cooking it, ordering it, pondering what to consume next while simultaneously shoveling. “Foodie” is a cringe bomb for unfortunate dating profiles, but I like to think I have a wide-ranging palate with space for everything from Popeye’s chicken to fussy dots of foam.
Tampa Bay Times

Common Dialect Beerworks opening in Tampa’s Seminole Heights

A new brewery hoping to connect people over beer is opening this week in Seminole Heights. Common Dialect Beerworks will open Friday on Florida Avenue, complete with a taproom and brewery that makes India pale ales, lagers, stouts, sours and seltzers. The owners hope the brewery can help introduce people to the art of craft beer. They’ll also serve non-alcoholic beverages and wines.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

10 Southern Spring Break Destinations Just For Grown Ups—Because Adults Deserve A Break Too

While we’re well past the days of pop quizzes and all-night cram sessions (and good riddance!), there are a few school-year traditions we wouldn’t mind keeping around. Kindergarten naps could make a comeback for one. Something else at the top of that list? Spring break. When the weather warms and flowers begin to bloom, a week of uninterrupted fun is in order. We’ve survived the drab post-holiday months of January and February, and just like restless school kids and burnt-out college students, we deserve some time off to frolic in the sun.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade

TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Florida Aquarium just had its best attendance since it opened in 1995

The Florida Aquarium just saw its best attendance since it opened at the edge of downtown Tampa 27 years ago. In 2022, nearly 925,000 people poured into the conservation-based facility along Tampa’s port, according to a news release this week. That’s closing in on the 992,000 visitors that came through the doors in the first 12 months after the facility made its debut back in 1995.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Water shows how regional cooperation can work | Column

Tampa Bay is thriving as we kick off 2023, adding more jobs than any other metro area in Florida and enjoying a quality of life rivaling anywhere in the nation. One reason for our success and our bright future: A regional approach to providing a reliable supply of high-quality drinking water that enables Tampa Bay to keep growing without fear of our taps running dry.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weekly Challenger

St. Pete celebrates 37th annual celebration & longest-running MLK Parade Jan. 14-16

ST. PETERSBURG — This weekend, Jan. 14-16, St. Petersburg will celebrate the life, legacy, and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music, festivities and one of the nation’s longest-running parades. In its 37th year, St. Pete’s “MLK Dream Big” Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and runs west along First Avenue, starting at Third Street South.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023

Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Mosaic Co. sells Streamsong golf resort for $160M

Tampa phosphate and potash mining company Mosaic Co. has unloaded one of its highest-profile Florida assets — and it has little to do with mining. The company has sold Streamsong Resort, an acclaimed golf getaway that sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land near the Hardee-Polk county border, for $160 million, it announced Friday. Polk County’s clerk’s office had not yet recorded the deed transfer by Friday afternoon, but a Mosaic spokesperson said the deal had gone through.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy