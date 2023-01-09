Baltimore, MD – (January 2023) — Hord Coplan Macht, an award-winning integrated architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, and planning firm is pleased to announce the renewal of the Hord Coplan Macht Scholarship Fund at Morgan State University. The annual commitment, which the team originally pledged in 2018, has been renewed for an additional five years. The $5,000 annual scholarship will continue to help offset educational costs for two students in the School of Architecture and Planning.

