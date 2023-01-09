(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO