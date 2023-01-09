Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/13): Glenwood, Underwood, Shenandoah, SWV, Syracuse, Conestoga post big nights
(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Underwood have five total finalists at the Bobcat Classic in Kansas, Shenandoah, SW Valley & Harlan showed well at the Ron Scott Duals, Syracuse won their home dual tournament & Conestoga was a winner at Superior in KMAland boys wrestling on Friday. BOBCAT CLASSIC (AT BASEHOR-LINWOOD)
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/12): Pivotal conference wins for Lo-Ma, Mount Ayr, Johnson-Brock, FCSH move to MUDECAS finals
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won a nail-biter in the Western Iowa Conference, Mount Ayr held off Central Decatur in a crucial Pride of Iowa tilt and Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart moved into the finals of the MUDECAS Tournament. WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE. Logan-Magnolia 44 IKM-Manning 40. Macanna Guritz had 12...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (GBB): East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 …
kmaland.com
McNeal is first Lewis Central girls wrestler to sign National Letter of Intent
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal is the first of what figures to be many within the Titans girls wrestling program. The star senior 100-pounder is the first in the program’s history to sign a National Letter of Intent to wrestle at the next level, choosing Sioux Falls.
kmaland.com
Underwood girls use defense, 27-4 stretch to beat AHSTW
(Underwood) -- The 2A No. 7 Underwood girls turned a close first half into an easy victory Friday night behind a stellar defense and a strong run in the second and third quarters. The Eagles (10-2, 5-0) struggled with AHSTW for a period, then used a 27-4 run early in...
kmaland.com
Johnson-Brock boys using balance, defense during run of success
(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock boys basketball team is looking to finish the MUDECAS Tournament with success and start a big run as they approach the postseason. The Eagles (9-3) dropped their first round game of the tournament on Tuesday to Tri County, falling 44-36. Coach Lucus Dalinghaus’ team will finish out the event on Saturday morning at 11:45 against Johnson County Central.
kmaland.com
Weeping Water alum Cave 'finding right groove' at Omaha
(Omaha) -- Weeping Water legend Grace Cave has acclimated well into her role at Omaha. Cave has played the point guard role in the Mavericks' (8-7) three game win streak. "We had a tough preseason," Cave said. "We played Nebraska, Creighton and a lot of bigger schools. I think us playing bigger schools has helped us a lot."
kmaland.com
Strong defense sends Clarinda to sweep of Sidney
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda used defense to snag a sweep of Sidney in KMAland basketball on Thursday night. The Cardinals won the opener, 43-36, before a 68-49 win in the boys game to cap off the evening. GIRLS: Clarinda 43 Sidney 36. Clarinda used a 12-0 run between the end of...
kmaland.com
Underwood, Sioux City East move up, LC moves back into IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- Underwood and Sioux City East were movers while Lewis Central is back in the girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Underwood moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 2A while Sioux City East went from No. 14 to 11 in Class 5A.
kmaland.com
Young Nebraska City wrestling searching for identity
(Nebraska City) -- After 15 years as an assistant coach, Alex Meredith is now in charge of the Nebraska City wrestling program. According to Track Wrestling, the Pioneers currently have a 3-3 dual record with wins over Falls City, Douglas County West and West Point-Beemer. "We're young," Meredith said. "But...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/12): Iowa wins in OT, Omaha, UMKC also winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa won in OT over Michigan, Omaha knocked off North Dakota and UMKC was a Summit League winner in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday. Iowa (11-6, 3-3): Iowa got a four-point play from Payton Sandfort near the end of regulation to force overtime in a 93-84 win over Michigan (9-7, 3-2). Sandfort had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Kris Murray added a team-best 27 points with eight boards, three assists and three blocks. Filip Rebraca posted 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Abraham Lincoln alum Josh Dix came off the bench to score a career-high 10 points with five assists for the Hawkeyes.
kmaland.com
East Mills wrestling leaning on strong senior group
(Malvern) -- East Mills wrestling is leaning on a strong group of seniors to guide them through the rigors of the winter. The Wolverines, which finished second at the Corner Conference Duals in mid-December, are led by returning state qualifier Ryan Stortenbecker, who carries an unblemished record into Saturday’s Griswold Invitational.
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
1011now.com
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
kmaland.com
Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
Nebraska Football: Zavier Betts could make return to Huskers
As the Nebraska football team is looking to add more talent to the roster in order to help the Matt Rhule rebuild along, one name has started getting a surprising level of traction. Zavier Betts. There’s a reason why the name would excite Nebraska football fans. He’s long been the...
Corn Nation
Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
knopnews2.com
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
kmaland.com
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Comments / 0