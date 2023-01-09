ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Franklin County online Pa. Lottery player wins $350K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky winner in Franklin County won an online prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Franklin County took home a prize of $357,404.72 on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Match 6 jackpot winning ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.66 million from the Thursday, Jan. 12 drawing was sold in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket correctly matched all 6 winning numbers and was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania health care system to raise minimum wages

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based health care system UPMC announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it will be increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. According to the company, the change in wage will happen at UPMC locations in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery

A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf granted Pennsylvania record 2,540 pardons with 300+ more announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540. A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania colleges receive $1 million Hunger-Free Campus funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf announced that $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants were awarded to 28 institutions of higher education (IHE) and private licensed schools to combat student hunger across the commonwealth. Stay up to date on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY SEES SURGE IN FLU CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first influenza report for 2023 and cases continue to decrease. While seasonal flu activity remains high for Pennsylvania and the U.S., flu activity decreased slightly over the past few weeks, as 9,095 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 168,399. The predominant strain continues to be Type A, and it accounts for 164,653 cases in Pennsylvania. Type B flu accounts for 3,585 confirmed cases, and 161 are identified as Type U or unidentified.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

