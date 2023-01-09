Victor E. Peralez Sr., 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born March 4, 1961, in Hidalgo County, Texas, a son of the late Victor U. Peralez and the late Luisa (Mendoza) Lix. He married Sherry E. (Staton) Peralez on August 8, 1981, in Granite City and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corps. Victor retired from the south leak dept. as a foreman from Spire inc. on January 21st, 2021, after 35 years of dedicated service with Laclede Gas (Spire Inc.). He enjoyed shooting pool with many leagues throughout the area. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for his great danes, Romeo, Juliette, Lily, Baloo and Brick. He enjoyed his days of riding his bike and taking his "kids'' to the levee. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Peralez of Tennessee and Victor E. (Brandy) Peralez Jr. of Texas; his former daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Alex) Doolittle; twelve grandchildren, Victor Peralez III, Alex Peralez, Abigail Doolittle, Katelyn Doolittle, Phoenix Peralez, Tegan Peralez, Luna Peralez, Emily LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand, Katelynn Peralez, Kayden Peralez and Dominic Peralez; a sister, Tish (Craig) Bolt of Arizona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Elaine Staton Sr. of Granite City; brother-in-law, Jerry Staton Jr. of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Toussaint and Rebecca Oropeza.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO