advantagenews.com
Ricky Daniels
Ricky Earl Daniels, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 11:12 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born January 30, 1959, in Granite City, a son of the late Earl Eugene and Ethel (Cox) Daniels. Ricky worked at Denny’s in Pontoon Beach and Glen Carbon with several years of service as a cook. He enjoyed his days of fishing, playing cards, wrestling and was a car enthusiast. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Valerie (Krystal) Radcliff of Cottage Hills and Richelle (Robert) Snodgrass of Jessup, Georgia; five grandchildren, Hailey, Amree and Skylar Snodgrass and Averyanna and Paisleigh Holtmann; a brother, Willis (Brenda) Daniesl of Granite City, three sisters, Mary Lake of White Hall, Marla Sprong of Winchester and Michelle Lane of Springfield; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Daniels.
advantagenews.com
Steven Winiecki
Steven “Elf” Winiecki, 66, passed away at 6:51am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1956, in Chicago, the son of the late Alex and Pauline (Pflaumer) Winiecki. He married the former Cindy Roach on May 26, 1990, in Sauget, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Angela Koszyk of Plainfield, Illinois, Jennifer and Kevin Hancock of Bethalto, a son: Dan Winiecki of Bethalto, three grandchildren: Sean Koszyk, Austin Koszyk, Emma Jo Winiecki, a brother and sister in law: Alex and Rani Winiecki, nephew: Robb and Tricia Winiecki : niece: Suzanne and Chris Callan, five great nieces Morgan, Emma, and Alexandra Winiecki, Samantha and Colette Callan and many other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew: Michael Winiecki.
advantagenews.com
Maridel Fowler
Maridel Lee Fowler, 88, passed away on January 11, 2023 at Heritage Health Care in Gillespie. She was born on March 1, 1934 in Williamson, IL, the daughter of the late William and Nora (Best) Nixon,. Maridel received her Masters Degree in Education and worked as a teacher for Bethalto...
advantagenews.com
Bobby Saltsgaver
Bobby Gene Saltsgaver, 87, of Granite City passed away January 11, 2023 at Liberty Village of Maryville in Maryville, IL. He was born to the late George Raymond Saltsgaver and Esther (Lahue) Saltsgaver Bullington on July 8, 1935 in Milltown Indiana. Bobby worked at Granite City Steel for 38 years,...
advantagenews.com
Shelby Jackson
Shelby G. Jackson, 85, of Wood River, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side. He was born in Sank, MO, on May 4, 1937, the son of William Orville and Opal Mae (Green) Jackson. Shelby married Geraldine Swain in South Roxana, IL, on September 27, 1957.
advantagenews.com
Sarah Pride
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sarah Elizabeth Pride, 37, of Cottage Hills passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born November 5, 1985 in Wood River. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, cousin, and friend. Her family was what filled her...
advantagenews.com
Margot Wolff
Mrs. Margot Elisabeth Wolff of Alton, Illinois, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of January 5, 2023 in Alton. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Eastern Prussia. Her late husband of more than 30 years, Robert M. Wolff preceded her in eternal rest. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Eleanor Cantrell, Christel Nakano, and her brother, Winfried Steffens. Mrs. Wolff is survived by: Gunter Steffens of Winden, Germany; Gudrun Herrmann of Karisruhe, Germany, Wolfgang Karwatzki of Rheinstetten-Morsch, Germany; five children, Margot, Peggy, Robert, Michael, and Mark; six grandchildren, Tracie, William, Zachary, Rachel, Freya, and Eowyn; two great-grandchildren, William and Collier; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Mrs. Wolff devoted her life to supporting her husband’s career in the US Army. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America where she served as a den mother in Pack 45. A significant amount of her time was dedicated to multiple philanthropic pursuits including , the Elm Street Presbyterian Quilters, and working with Goodwill at its North Alton store.
advantagenews.com
Thomas Burgess
Thomas E. Burgess, 84, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 17, 1938 in Pocahontas, AR to Noah and Josephine Burgess. The U.S. Marine veteran was a member of the Granite City Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, boating and riding motorcycles when he was younger. He enjoyed restoring his 1964 Cadillac convertible which was his pride and joy.
advantagenews.com
Jerry Shelton
Jerry Ray Shelton, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born July 26, 1939, in Dixon, Missouri, a son of the late Ray and Melinda (Renfrow) Shelton. He married Sandra Lorene (Wilkins) Shelton on June 30, 1962, in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Boeing in 1996 after 40 years of dedicated service as an electrician with McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Jerry loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time at his property in Vienna, Missouri. He cherished the special times shared with his children and grandchildren and loved his dog, Sugar. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Tracy Shelton of Granite City, Rob and Julie Shelton of Caseyville and Steve Shelton of Rocheport, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Alex) Cole, Josh (Melissia) Wilkins, Megan (Phil Grapes) Shelton, Boone (Courtney) Shelton and Sam Shelton; six great grandchildren, Riley, McKenna, Addison, Mason, Oliver and Kailey; a sister, Joy (Tom) Dye of Springfield, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jane Holcomb, Jackie (Bob) Stack and Carl (Cecilia) Shelton.
advantagenews.com
Kevin Candela
Born in Granite City on November 26, 1957, the son of Anthony and Neta (Cox) Candela, he was raised in Wood River before eventually settling in Godfrey. Kevin was a National Merit Scholar, earning a Bachelor Degree in Aerospace Engineering and Master Degree in Civil Engineering. He retired from aerospace engineering after nearly 20 years from McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing, but his true career started after he retired and began writing.
advantagenews.com
Victor Peralez Sr.
Victor E. Peralez Sr., 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born March 4, 1961, in Hidalgo County, Texas, a son of the late Victor U. Peralez and the late Luisa (Mendoza) Lix. He married Sherry E. (Staton) Peralez on August 8, 1981, in Granite City and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corps. Victor retired from the south leak dept. as a foreman from Spire inc. on January 21st, 2021, after 35 years of dedicated service with Laclede Gas (Spire Inc.). He enjoyed shooting pool with many leagues throughout the area. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for his great danes, Romeo, Juliette, Lily, Baloo and Brick. He enjoyed his days of riding his bike and taking his "kids'' to the levee. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Peralez of Tennessee and Victor E. (Brandy) Peralez Jr. of Texas; his former daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Alex) Doolittle; twelve grandchildren, Victor Peralez III, Alex Peralez, Abigail Doolittle, Katelyn Doolittle, Phoenix Peralez, Tegan Peralez, Luna Peralez, Emily LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand, Katelynn Peralez, Kayden Peralez and Dominic Peralez; a sister, Tish (Craig) Bolt of Arizona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Elaine Staton Sr. of Granite City; brother-in-law, Jerry Staton Jr. of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Toussaint and Rebecca Oropeza.
advantagenews.com
Sandy Moehn
Sandy Marie Burke Moehn, 71, died peacefully at home and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Sandy was born August 19, 1951, to Thomas “Bud” and Dallas Burke, the former Madison County Coroner. A lifelong Alton resident, Sandy graduated from St. Mary’s School, Marquette High School, and St. John’s School of Nursing/Maryville College.
advantagenews.com
Dawnya Laing
She was born Mar. 8, 1969 in Sylmar, CA. Dawnya was crowned Ms. Calhoun County in 1987. She helped participate in the fair, styling hair for all the future participants. She enjoyed cooking at Calhoun Elementary, was an active EMT for over a decade and cherished her time at the Hardin CilaHome. She worked as a cocktail waitress in the early 90’s and became an active member in the Colorado Belle Alumni, visiting family and friends yearly in Laughlin, NV. She enjoyed her time with her children and grandchildren, canoeing every year in Huzzah Valley and holidays and card nights at her Aunt Jena and Uncle Pat’s home. She also enjoyed Chinese food and getting Red Lobster yearly with her husband and birthday twin, Jason.
advantagenews.com
Jeanette Medlock
Jeanette Medlock, 85, died at 6:58 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her daughter’s house surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1937 in Alton the daughter of the late Arthur and Adelaide (Stutz) Brooks. She worked as a clerical administrator for several automotive dealerships. On November 12, 1955 she married John Medlock and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2021. Surviving are her children, Susan Means (Kevin) of Brighton, Matthew Medlock (Karen) of Godfrey, Cindy Korte (Jeff) of Brighton, Mark Medlock (Peggy Lyons) of Brighton and Christopher Medlock of Alton, eleven grandchildren, Jason Means, Jennifer Zimmerman (Sean), Deanna Means, Clarissa Means, Michael Means, Nathan Medlock (Theresa), Bradley Medlock (Baylee), Liz Springman (Mike), Justin Means (Apyrl), Ryan Medlock, Brandon Medlock and Kami Means, sixteen great grandchildren, Brittany Dorris (Austin), Taylor Means (Chris), Shelby Means, Mikala Means, Jana Pena (Mario), Katie Zimmerman, Ethan Medlock, Kaylee Medlock, Jillian Krewson, Ashton Springman, Tyler Springman, Parker Springman, Aeyln Means, Brandon and Derek, Dylan Wiseman, Zoey Medlock and Liam Medlock, ten great great grandchildren, Levi Dorris, Evelynn Dorris, Amelia Pena, Milo Pena, Oliver M., Oliver T., Lincoln, Tate, Adelaide, Charlotte Medlock, and one brother, William Robert Brooks (Peggy) of Alton, dear life long friend, Ronnie Reynolds and dear friend, Patti Roberts, and one Brother in law, Charlie Tague and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy and Fritz and one sister, Mary Jo and one sister in law, Loretta Tague. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Rosemary Allen
Rosemary V. Allen, age 94 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Friday, October 26, 1928, in Wendell, MN, the daughter of Harold and Gertrude (nee Martin) Kersten. She was a member of First Christian Church, Greenville, IL; Daughters...
advantagenews.com
Craig Athmer
Craig A. Athmer, age 57 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, May 9, 1965, in Belleville, IL, the son of Cyril and Thelma (nee Fuhler) Athmer. On Saturday, April 15, 1989, he married Melissa...
advantagenews.com
V Salon in Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Valerie Bauman from V Salon in Alton talks about the growth of her business and plans for continued restoration of the building at Piasa and 7th in downtown Alton.
advantagenews.com
Architects update LC Board on rehab plan
Trustees at Lewis and Clark Community College were briefed on an ambitious rehab project at their meeting this week. The state allocated $37.5 million to the project in 2019. In 2021 the project took on a heightened sense of urgency as it was discovered H-VAC issues were contributing to the growth of mold.
advantagenews.com
Wood River sewer separation update
More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
advantagenews.com
Riverview Drive reconstruction update
Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive in Alton are underway. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide. Right now the work consists of stabilizing the slope by drilling in “nails” to stabilize the side prior to putting in a permanent solution.
