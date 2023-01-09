Read full article on original website
Bossier City Man Wanted for First Degree Murder
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for attempted first degree murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
KSLA
SPD officer injured while helping stranded driver on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue. The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the...
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
ktalnews.com
Grandson arrested for beating grandfather to death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
KSLA
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Bossier Police Seek Two Suspects in Car Theft and Fraud
On 12/15/2022 a report was made in reference to theft of a motor vehicle and theft of bank and credit cards. The victim told police that all of her cards were in the vehicle when it was stolen. It was reported that the victim's card was used at a business on North Market street. Video was obtained, and stills of the suspects were released to the public to help find them. The video showed a white male and female were together in the store attempting to use the victim's card.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police K-9 assists in major drug bust
(KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, a Shreveport police K-9 helped find a fleeing suspect, leading to a large narcotics seizure. Officials say officers attempted a traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. in the Mooretown neighborhood. Passenger Pernell Summage fled on foot, but K-9 “Diesel” found them hiding under a home on Flora St.
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
KSLA
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
KSLA
FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
KSLA
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
KSLA
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A reportedly very private 22-year-old man is possibly missing and lost near his home near Vivian. On the morning of Jan. 11, Micah Roberts was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) around 8 am. He was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday after 1 a.m., wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
KSLA
Testimony starts in trial of Mya Patel’s accused killer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony began Wednesday in two high-profile homicide cases in Caddo District Court. In one case, 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mya Vimal Patel. The 5-year-old girl died in...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
Shreveport Police Investigation Yields Loads of Drugs and Guns
On January 6th, 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Marcus Thomas (1-22-82) was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation that led...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Rodney Bradley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on SPD's Rodney Bradley who is making a difference mentoring kids. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
