FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Mixing Cocktails at Mercado
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams steps behind the bar at Mercado to mix a couple of their specialty drinks with Mercado Beverage Director Spencer Maul. Learn more about Mercado here. Mercado is located at 111 W. Columbia Street, Suite 103 in Downtown Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Wild Crab’s Famous Crab Boil
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample their Crab Boil, with the General Manager of Wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Alice Cooper returning to Fort Wayne for Coliseum show
Cooper's stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man
Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
WANE-TV
New Haven observatory to host watch party for rare green comet
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — As a rare comet shoots through the solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, a local observatory is offering the chance to possibly catch a glimpse of the comet Saturday morning. To celebrate the event, Star*Quest Observatory in New Haven will be...
WANE-TV
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles.
Jay Co. group rallies to save iconic landmark
A group in Portland, IN is trying to save a well-known landmark from being torn down.
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
'This is not normal for her' Family searches for missing woman, last seen in Indiana
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Family and friends of Celeste Wright, 48, also known as Celeste Cuthbert, are desperately hoping for her safe return. Bluffton Police in Indiana says the 48-year-old was last seen on Jan. 1, in Bluffton walking. They say she is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.
Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
wfft.com
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will begin cookie sales on Friday. Sales will be for the new Raspberry Rally cookies, online-only, until Friday, January 20. After the 20th, all cookies can be purchased both online and at Girl Scout cookie booths. Cookie booth...
WANE-TV
Exploring Turnstone Center
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Turnstone and speaks with EJ Whitney, Turnstone’s Director of Fitness, to see everything they have to offer when it comes to fitness and rehabilitation. Learn more about Turnstone here. They are located at 3320 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
WANE-TV
Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
WANE-TV
$1M Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket sold in Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — One lucky person who recently purchased a Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket in DeKalb County may just be sitting on a million bucks. Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St. in Auburn for Wednesday’s drawing.
