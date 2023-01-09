Read full article on original website
Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
New Kensington man receives life prison sentence for Arnold fatal shooting
Shirley Clegg didn’t mince any words for the man who killed her brother. “I hope you never know peace because I will never know peace,” Clegg testified Friday during a sentencing hearing for Mario Gatti. Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October for...
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
Police investigating alleged kidnapping attempt in Pittsburgh
Police are investigating after a man attempted to kidnap a juvenile female. Police say it happened on Wednesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. at Bedford Dwellings.
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
First responders found 47-year-old Tarae Washington's body in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home with multiple stab wounds A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death. William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from...
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
Missing woman with dementia found, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE (1/12/23) Pittsburgh police said Joan DePante was found safe at around 4:10 p.m., police say. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia. Joan DePante was last seen on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on the 800 block of...
Man in custody after child held hostage during SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a child was held hostage in a closet during a SWAT situation at a home in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street at 2:35 p.m. Police said the suspect, Phillip...
Man charged after SWAT team responds to home in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was in police custody after a SWAT team responded to a home in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood Thursday evening. Officers were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street, where they said a man, identified as 21-year-old Phillip Hughson, was barricaded inside a home with his 4-year-old daughter.
Police: Man holding 4-year-old hostage in Garfield surrenders after standoff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said a man holding a 4-year-old hostage surrendered after a SWAT standoff in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Police said they were called around 3 p.m. by a woman about a significant other she had a protection from abuse order. She told them he was inside the house, violating the order, with a 4-year-old child barricaded in the closet. She got out for fear for her safety.
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
Sheraden standoff ends in arrest
Pittsburgh police SWAT officers arrested a man wanted on felony assault charges who had barricaded himself inside a house in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood for several hours early Wednesday. Police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Sheraden Boulevard around 2 a.m. for a report of a domestic...
Remembering fallen police officers from the Pittsburgh area
Many of the men and women in uniform who showed up and stood guard at Chief Justin McIntire's funeral have done this before. Below, a look back at some of the other local members of law enforcement shot and killed in the line of duty. Mar. 15, 2001: Aliquippa police...
Two men involved in Carrick homicide identified
Two men arrested during an incident at the BP gas station at the base of Duquesne Heights on Route 51 on Monday, related to a homicide in Carrick on Sunday have been identified.
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Birmingham Bridge, police say
Pittsburgh police said a man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge. Police and emergency responders went to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. and found an injured man on the road. The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene. The victim was...
Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase
Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette
NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said. He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911.
Laurel Highlands School District: Possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship under investigation
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student is under investigation, the Laurel Highlands School District superintendent said Friday. In a statement to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, Superintendent Jesse Wallace said, "I am not aware of an arrest or charges being filed at this...
