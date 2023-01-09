ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report

Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
People

Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce

First responders found 47-year-old Tarae Washington's body in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home with multiple stab wounds A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death. William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Police: Man holding 4-year-old hostage in Garfield surrenders after standoff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said a man holding a 4-year-old hostage surrendered after a SWAT standoff in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Police said they were called around 3 p.m. by a woman about a significant other she had a protection from abuse order. She told them he was inside the house, violating the order, with a 4-year-old child barricaded in the closet. She got out for fear for her safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Sheraden standoff ends in arrest

Pittsburgh police SWAT officers arrested a man wanted on felony assault charges who had barricaded himself inside a house in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood for several hours early Wednesday. Police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Sheraden Boulevard around 2 a.m. for a report of a domestic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Remembering fallen police officers from the Pittsburgh area

Many of the men and women in uniform who showed up and stood guard at Chief Justin McIntire's funeral have done this before. Below, a look back at some of the other local members of law enforcement shot and killed in the line of duty. Mar. 15, 2001: Aliquippa police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase

Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said.  He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

